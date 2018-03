The New York Racing Association has canceled simulcasting at Aqueduct Racetrack for March 21 due to a nor'easter forecast to impact the New York City metropolitan area throughout the day.

Full simulcasting at Aqueduct will return on March 22.

Live racing is scheduled to resume at Aqueduct March 23 with a first post of 1:20 p.m.

The Belmont Cafe is currently closed and reopens with the return of live racing from Friday through March 25.