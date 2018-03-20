The Player Ready for Battle in New Orleans

After ending a two-race skid in impressive fashion, The Player will try to keep his momentum going March 24 in the $400,000 New Orleans Handicap (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Campaigned by his trainer, Buff Bradley, and Carl Hurst, The Player enters Saturday's 1 1/8-mile test for older horses off a 4 1/4-length score in the Mineshaft Handicap (G3) Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds. That effort marked a bounce back after the son of Street Hero closed out 2017 with a fifth-place finish in the Clark Handicap Presented by Norton Healthcare (G1) and opened his 5-year-old campaign with a fourth-place finish as the 4-5 favorite in the Louisiana Stakes.

After the Mineshaft, Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel said he thought The Player benefited from the addition of blinkers for that race. Borel said while The Player worked well in the mornings, he seemed to lose focus in his races but the blinkers seemed to return that edge as he enjoyed a clear advantage throughout.

Last year The Player turned heads when he rolled to a three-length score in the Haygard Fayette Stakes (G2) at Keeneland. He has continued to capture attention through "his" active Facebook page, where he has more than 1,000 fans following his every move.

On Saturday The Player figures to again try to use his early speed when he starts from the rail as the 122-pound highweight in a field that also includes last year's Jim Dandy Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2) winner Good Samaritan, in at 117, in his 4-year-old debut.

Campaigned by breeder WinStar Farm along with China Horse Club International, SF Racing, and Head of Plains, Good Samaritan closed out 2017 with a runner-up finish in the Clark Handicap, where he finished ahead of The Player. The Clark marked the second grade 1 placing for the son of Harlan's Holiday, who finished third in the 2016 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T).

Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, Good Samaritan has worked three times in March, including a half-mile breeze in a bullet :48 2/5 March 19 at Payson Park.

Also entered Saturday are multiple graded stakes winner Scuba, who finished third in the Mineshaft; grade 2-placed stakes winner Han Sense, grade 3-placed Leofric, and two-time winner Hollywood Handsome.