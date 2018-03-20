'Boom' Time at Magic Millions Yearling Sale

The insatiable appetite for the latest crop of youngsters by Australian first season sire sensation Spirit of Boom continued March 20 with the Magic Millions Gold Coast March yearling sale in Queensland, Australia, smashing records across the board.

With prices never before seen at the sale, the stock of Spirit of Boom picked up from the first session and went to another level with six of his youngsters selling for AU$300,000 or more during the second and final day of the auction.

Late in the afternoon a new benchmark for the auction was set when Craig Rounsefell of Boomer Bloodstock teamed up with leading trainer Tony Gollan to buy his filly from Hidden Flair for AU$430,000 (US$331,282). The filly, the fifth last lot to be offered at the sale, was presented by the Kruger family's Lyndhurst Stud Farm and is a half sister to stakes winner Flamenco. She smashed the record for the highest price achieved at the sale and for the vendor.

"Tony Gollan and I were obviously targeting the Spirit of Booms," Rounsefell said. "She's a filly from a young mare who's already produced a stakes winner. It's obviously a lot of money but my clients were pretty determined to get her and we gave it our best shot.

Duncan Grimley, bidding for John Singleton's Strawberry Hill Stud, purchased two Spirit of Boom fillies for AU$400,000 ($308,170) and AU$360,000 ($277,353), respectively.

The higher priced of the duo was Lot 305, the Country Class filly from KBL Thoroughbreds who is a half sister to two stakes performers including group winner Thiamandi.

"I thought she was the best bred Spirit of Boom filly in the sale," Grimley said. "I thought she was a beautiful type, so it made sense to buy her. I knew she was going to be expensive but you don't see a stallion like this come along too often."

The other Strawberry Hill Stud purchase was Lot 199, the filly from Thank You Darling offered by Tullyard on behalf of her breeder Helen Hough.

Eureka Stud's Scott McAlpine said he was overwhelmed with how the market reacted to the progeny by his resident sire.

"This QTIS sale in Queensland has been quite remarkable, unbelievable," McAlpine said. "It was quite unexpected to be honest."

For 301 lots sold, this year's gross was up 61% to AU$13,784,000 ($10,619,500) and the average spiked 59% to AU$45,795 ($35,282).

"It's hard to describe today's sale," Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said. "Just amazing results."