Kentucky Trainer Wilkinson, Owner Bowen Indicted

A trainer who is the founder of a now-defunct Louisville, Ky.,-area non-profit Thoroughbred training center, one of the organization's employees, and a state employee have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges alleging they devised a scheme to defraud a state department and the federal government.

Two of those charged, Clifford Frank Wilkinson, 61, and Erica Beth Bowen, 39, both of Louisville, have had their respective owner-trainer and owner licenses suspended by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission pending the outcome of the criminal charges filed Feb. 15 in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Kentucky.

Wilkinson was a founder, board member, and president of Bluegrass Training and Therapy Center, located on 20 acres near Louisville. It operated an "equine employment training center" offering equine therapy, employment training, and transitional housing to assist committed youth to re-enter their community, according to a release from the office of U.S. attorney Russell M. Coleman.

According to the indictment, Wilkinson and Bowen—described as an original BTTC employee whose many positions included program director and secretary—falsified attendance records by inflating the number of daily participants submitted to the state Department of Juvenile Justice for payment. The U.S. attorney's office said the investigation uncovered more than 8,000 instances when youth were not actually in attendance in programs at BTTC during the period from 2012 through September 2015, and as a result BTTC received more than $400,000 in payments for youth that did not attend programs.

Also indicted was Shannon L. Anson, 51, of Louisville, identified as a social service specialist with the Kentucky DJJ. Along with Wilkinson and Bowen, Anson is charged with one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. The indictment alleges Wilkinson and Bowen "knowingly and corruptly" paid Anson payments totaling approximately $50,500 between August 2013 and July 2015 in order to "influence and reward Anson" with business contracts BTTC had with DJJ. Anson is charged with agreeing to accept the payments in "order to be influenced and rewarded."

BTTC was awarded federal grant funds that were awarded to and dispersed through the Kentucky DJJ, the release said.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty during their initial court appearances Feb. 22 and a jury trial date has been set for April 30.

If convicted at trial, Wilkinson and Bowen could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison and could face fines, and a period of supervised release, the U.S. attorney's office said. Anson faces a sentence of not more than 10 years, fine, and supervised release. All are subject to payment of restitution

The notice of the indictment notes that "The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."

According to The Jockey Club Information Systems, Wilkinson has been licensed as a trainer since 1992, with 125 winners from 1,036 starters.