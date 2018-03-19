Magnum Moon

Nicole Marie

Magnum Moon Lands in Third Spot in NTRA Poll

Magnum Moon won Rebel Stakes (G2) March 17 at Oaklawn Park.

Two weekend Triple Crown prep races over the weekend, the Rebel Stakes (G2) and Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3), jostled the top 10 sophomores on the ladder but didn't affect the top two spots in week eight of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll, results of which were released March 19 as the Road to the Kentucky Derby continues. 

NTRA Top 3-Year-OId Poll
Rank    Horse    Votes (First-place votes)
1.    Bolt d'Oro    451 (32)
2.    McKinzie    424 (13)
3.    Magnum Moon    276 (1)
4.    Audible    245
5.    Good Magic    240
6.    Justify    166
7.    Promises Fulfilled    160
8.    Solomini    157
9.    Enticed    117
10.  Bravazo    75

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, 4-and-older
1.    West Coast   452 (31)
2.    Unique Bella    236 (2)
3.    Roy H    302 (1)
4.    Forever Unbridled    249 (1)
5.    Accelerate    232
6.    World Approval    178
7.    Gun Runner     142 (12)
8.    Gunnevera    139
9.    Abel Tasman    137
10.  Sharp Azteca    109