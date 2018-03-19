Magnum Moon Lands in Third Spot in NTRA Poll

Two weekend Triple Crown prep races over the weekend, the Rebel Stakes (G2) and Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3), jostled the top 10 sophomores on the ladder but didn't affect the top two spots in week eight of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll, results of which were released March 19 as the Road to the Kentucky Derby continues.

NTRA Top 3-Year-OId Poll

Rank Horse Votes (First-place votes)

1. Bolt d'Oro 451 (32)

2. McKinzie 424 (13)

3. Magnum Moon 276 (1)

4. Audible 245

5. Good Magic 240

6. Justify 166

7. Promises Fulfilled 160

8. Solomini 157

9. Enticed 117

10. Bravazo 75

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, 4-and-older

1. West Coast 452 (31)

2. Unique Bella 236 (2)

3. Roy H 302 (1)

4. Forever Unbridled 249 (1)

5. Accelerate 232

6. World Approval 178

7. Gun Runner 142 (12)

8. Gunnevera 139

9. Abel Tasman 137

10. Sharp Azteca 109