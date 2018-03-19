OBS Spring 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale Catalog Online

A total of 1,222 juveniles have been cataloged for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring sale of 2-year-olds in training scheduled for April 24-27. Last year, there were 1,208 entries for the auction in Ocala, Fla.

The online catalog is now available via the OBS website at obssales.com. The online catalog's main page contains a link to a sortable master index providing searchable pedigree and consignor information as well as access to pedigree updates occurring since the catalog was printed.

With all sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. daily, Hips 1-305 will sell Tuesday, April 24, followed by Hips 307-612 on Wednesday, Hips 613-918 on Thursday, and Hips 919-1222 on Friday

The under tack show will span six days, beginning Monday, April 16 and continuing through Saturday, April 21. Hips 1-204 will breeze Monday, Hips 205-408 go on Tuesday, Hips 409-612 on Wednesday, Hips 613-815 go Thursday, Hips 816-1018 on Friday, and Hips 1019-1222 go on Saturday. All six sessions will begin at 8 a.m.

The under tack show and sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the DRF and BloodHorse websites.

In all since the beginning of 2017, 55 spring sale graduates have won or placed in 95 graded stakes, with 19 scoring 30 graded wins. A total of 181 spring sale grads have won or placed in 324 stakes races; with 86 accounting for 120 stakes victories.

The sortable master index has been updated with advanced search and filter capability and to allow shortlist creation. A link to instructions for using the new features can be found in the index header and a step by step tutorial is available in the index as well.The iPad version of the catalog can be accessed via the equineline Sales Catalog App. The App allows users to download and view the catalog, receive updates and results, record notes and also provides innovative search, sort and rating capability. For more information and downloads go to: http://www.equineline.com/SalesCatalogApp/

