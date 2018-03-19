Grade 2 Winner Majestic Heat Retired

Bayakoa Stakes (G2) winner Majestic Heat has been retired from racing after a fifth place finish in Santa Anita Park's Santa Margarita Stakes (G1) it was announced March 19 by owner-racing manager Madeline Auerbach.

A California-bred daughter of Unusual Heat, Majestic Heat was trained for the bulk of her career by Hall of Fame conditioner Richard Mandella, and was known for her versatility and durability during four seasons of racing.

A four-time stakes winner on both turf and dirt, Majestic Heat won stakes sprinting and in routes as well. Her top accomplishment came in the 2017 Bayakoa at Los Alamitos Race Course, where she defeated 2016 champion 2-year-old filly Champagne Room. The dark bay mare's first black-type success on grass came in the 2016 Solana Beach Stakes at Del Mar, which she came back to win again in 2017 in similar fashion. Other stakes performances included winning the 2017 Betty Grable Stakes at Del Mar and placing third in both the Feb. 10 Santa Maria Stakes (G2) and Feb. 25 Spring Fever Stakes at Santa Anita.

Bred by Auerbach with Barry Abrams, Auerbach raced Majestic Heat in partnership with Ron McCauley and Bardy Farm for her last dozen starts. The 6-year-old mare is a full sister the multiple stakes winner and grade 1-placed Mensa Heat, stakes-placed Real Heat, and four other winners. Her full sister Phi Beta Heat is the dam of Rye, who won the Jan. 27 Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes presented by City National Bank.

Majestic Heat boasts career earnings of $578,329 and a lifetime record of 7-1-2 from 20 starts. She will be bred in 2018 to Ashford Stud's stallion Uncle Mo .