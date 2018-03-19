Record Start to Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

Records tumbled on the first day of the 2018 Magic Millions Gold Coast March yearling sale March 19 as the progeny of Australia's first season sire sensation Spirit of Boom lit up the sale ring. All 21 Spirit of Boom yearlings offered were sold and 19 of them were among the 23 top sellers of the day.

Five yearlings by the Eureka Stud-based sire were sold for AU$200,000 (about US$154,000) or more, highlighted by the filly from Regal Tier who was cataloged as Lot 141.That filly, a sister to Animal Spirits and close relation to Tierqualo, was sold for AU$250,000 ($192,350) to local trainer John Morrisey. She went into the history books as the highest-priced lot ever in the history of the Gold Coast March yearling sale.

"She's a nice, big filly," Morrisey said. "She had a bit more size than the others and the grays are the better horses in that family."

Magic Millions reported AU$6,032,500 ($4,651,290) was traded on 139 lots sold at an average price of AU$43,399 ($33,462) and clearance rate of 77%. The gross is up $2 million on the first day from last year, while the average price soared 45% over the first day in 2017.

"It was a sensational day," said Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch. "From the opening lot there was a great vibe around the grounds. We'd like to see the clearance rate climb overnight and tomorrow. It took a while for the vendors to find their feet in the market, but all in all the results were very pleasing."

Spirit of Boom's former trainer Tony Gollan will end up with a couple of Monday's good sellers in his stable. Steve Morley teamed up with Kitchwin Hills to buy the $240,000 ($184,656) filly from Ready to Belong, and that youngster will join stakes winners Ef Troop and Outback Barbie at Gollan's stable.

"They're lovely horses and I can see why they are in demand," Gollan said. "They're doing a job—they're getting to the races early, which is what people want."

Brad Spicer teamed up with Ciaron Maher and Brae Sokolski to secure the third top seller of the afternoon, the filly out of Matinee from Eureka Stud for AU$220,000 ($169,268).

"We had $200,000 in the budget and just went a little bit more," Spicer said. "You've always got to have that bit more in the locker and Ciaron was keen to get her. She's a lovely filly, a really nice walker—typical of the Spirit of Booms. We had a bit of competition."

The sale in Queensland, Australia, continues March 20.