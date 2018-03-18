Brad Cox Mulls Options for Exclamation Point

Unbeaten 3-year-old Exclamation Point returned to the work tab the morning of March 17, breezing an easy half-mile in :49 4/5 over a fast track just after the renovation break for trainer Brad Cox.

Cox said Exclamation Point, who is two for two, is a candidate for the $150,000 Northern Spur Stakes at Oaklawn Park and the $200,000 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) at Keeneland. Both races are April 14.

"I would say it would be one of those two spots," Cox said following the breeze, the colt's first since winning his two-turn debut in a first-level allowance/optional claiming race March 3.

Cox said the half brother to champion Classic Empire came out of the race well. He was a front-running winner of his Feb. 3 debut.

"He looks good," Cox said. "His weight is good. He looks like he's traveling well. We worked him with no company—we weren't looking for much, just kind of let him stretch his legs."

Cox trains the chestnut son of Concord Point for his breeders, Steve and Brandi Nicholson, and Staton Flurry of Hot Springs, Ark.

Next-race plans are pending for several of Cox's other top runners, but he did elaborate on a few.

Sassy Sienna is pointing for the $400,000 Fantasy Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old fillies April 13. The daughter of Midshipman finished third in the Honeybee Stakes (G3) March 10 in her last start.

Leofric, scratched from the $300,000 Essex Handicap Saturday at Oaklawn, is now entered in the $400,000 New Orleans Handicap (G2) Saturday at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

"We'll just kind of see how it comes up," Cox said.

Leofric, who has been training in Hot Springs, most recently finished second in the Feb. 19 Razorback Handicap (G3).

Unbeaten Good Move, who is also two for two, is under consideration for the $150,000 Beaumont Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old filly sprinters April 8 at Keeneland. The Broken Vow filly races for her breeder Bertram and Richard Klein.