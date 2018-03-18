Martini Glass Makes it a Double in Azeri Stakes

Florida raider Martini Glass made it a double March 17 in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

Running for Vince Campanella and Nation's Racing Stable, the 5-year-old Kitalpha mare won her second graded stakes in a row for trainer Keith Nations, after taking the Feb. 19 Royal Delta Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Nations said Martini Glass, a former claimer based at Tampa Bay Downs, will be considered for Oaklawn's $700,000 Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) coming up April 13.

"She loves to run. She loves to train," he said. "She does everything with a lot of enthusiasm. I can just tell she's getting better."

Multiple graded stakes winners Farrell and Terra Promessa set out for the front in the 1 1/16-mile Azeri, with Farrell maintaining a 1 1/2-length lead, while jockey Paco Lopez had 3-1 second choice Martini Glass cruising fourth in the three path behind a quarter in :23.15. The eventual winner moved up to third as Farrell went a half in :46.92, and Terra Promessa cut the advantage to a length but faded soon after.

Farrell struck the turn for home in front but could not hold off the closers. Lopez set Martini Glass down for the drive, and the bay mare drew off to a three-length score over 9-5 favorite Actress, who ran from sixth with a late bid through three-quarters in 1:11.23.

"I loved my position today on the outside," Lopez said. "Her domination was great. The trainer did so great. ... She is a really nice horse."

The final time was 1:42.95 on a fast track.

Martini Glass returned $8.80, $3.60, and $2.80, while Actress brought $3.20 and $2.60. Farrell held for third and paid $5.40, as Tiger Moth, Terra Promessa, Sandy's Surprise, Blue Prize, and Streamline completed the order of finish.

Bred in Kentucky by Aschinger Bloodstock out of the winning Run Softly mare Glassy, Martini Glass was a $16,000 claim by Nations in her first start and improved to 10-5-2 from 23 starts, with earnings of $863,675.