Florent Geroux Wins Five on Friday Fair Grounds Card

Jockey Florent Geroux scored five victories March 16 on Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots' nine-race program.

Geroux, 31, made trips to the Fair Grounds winner's circle with Blazer (first race, $4), Bourbon Country (fifth, $5), Honey Bunny (sixth, $3.60), Elusive Mischief (eighth, $3.40), and Lion Heart Legend (ninth, $4).

"It's exciting," Geroux said. "It's nice way to finish up the meet, after spending time with my dad passing away and a lot of out-of-town trips. It's nice to be into a good rhythm. I'm very lucky to be able to ride for the top outfits on the track. It sure helps a lot."

Immediately after the ninth race, Geroux made his way to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to catch a flight to Arkansas, where he is named aboard four horses at Oaklawn Park March 17, including Curlin's Honor in the Rebel Stakes (G2)

"Tomorrow I've got some nice horses," Geroux said. "Tiger Moth (entered in the grade 2 Azeri Stakes) won the Houston Ladies Classic (G3), and it's going to be a tough race tomorrow, but she's doing great and she's coming out of her best career performance. A little bit of a question mark with Curlin's Honor. He was very impressive here and obviously he got the job done. It's his first time going two turns and it looks like a salty race."

With a 11 days remaining in Fair Grounds' 2017-18 winter meet, Geroux is second in the jockey standings with 52 wins. Shaun Bridgmohan and Miguel Mena are currently tied for first with 55 wins apiece.