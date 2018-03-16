Graded Stakes Winner Avery Island Out 90 Days

Godolphin's homebred multiple graded stakes winner Avery Island will be sidelined for 90 days, officially taking him out of consideration for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), the organization announced March 16.

Godolphin previously announced Avery Island had been shipped to Kentucky March 13 to be evaluated by Dr. Larry Bramlage at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital near Lexington. He came back lame following a workout at Palm Meadows Training Center March 9. No specifics regarding a diagnosis were released Friday, and Godolphin officials declined to provide further information. Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin also could not be reached for comment Friday.

According to Godolphin's Twitter account, Avery Island will be re-evaluated after 90 days. According to a news release from the organization this week, initial X-rays conducted following his five-furlong workout March 9 ruled out any structural damage.

Bred in Kentucky out of the winning A. P. Indy mare Kinda Spicy, Avery Island captured the Feb. 3 Withers Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack in his seasonal debut, putting himself in the mix as a contender on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The bay son of Street Sense ranked 17th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 14 points won two of four starts as a juvenile—including the Nov. 5 Nashua Stakes (G2)—and finished second in the Remsen Stakes (G2), 4 3/4 lengths behind Catholic Boy. He has earnings of $365,332.