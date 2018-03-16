Grade 1 Winner Ralis Returns to Training

Reddam Racing's homebred grade 1 winner Ralis, who was retired from racing in February of 2017 because of a tendon injury, has returned to training at Santa Anita Park.

The 2015 Hopeful Stakes (G1) winner —who didn't record a win in 12 ensuing starts (all in stakes) but placed in three other stakes, including the 2016 Del Mar Derby (G2T)—logged his second breeze of the year March 16 at Santa Anita.

"California-bred, grade 1-winning Ralis is back in training," trainer Doug O'Neill said of the 5-year-old son of Square Eddie who is still intact and covered three furlongs in :37 flat Friday morning. "Over time, the tendon got better—looked fantastic four, five months ago, so he's back in training. His stride is back, his energy is back, (and) his health is back."

O'Neill said there were offers to stand Ralis as a stallion, and owner Paul Reddam even considered standing him at stud himself at Ocean Breeze Ranch (also Square Eddie's current home), but the decision was made to wait on a potential breeding career.

A potential start would be a while out—his first workout back was March 5 (also three furlongs in :37 flat)—but O'Neill said Ralis would return to stakes company once he gets back to racing. Ralis has a 2-4-0 record from 17 starts and $424,773 in earnings.

"We're a ways away from getting him race-ready, but he's going to be a stakes horse again if he makes it back," the trainer said.

Out of the Ten Most Wanted mare Silar Rules, Ralis is a full brother to California-bred stakes winner and multiple graded stakes-placed B Squared and two other winners—The Custodian and Over Par.