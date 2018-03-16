Jockeys Clark, Mena Hospitalized After Spill

A three-horse spill during the eighth race at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots March 15 injured a pair of jockeys.

Kerwin Clark was aboard Ellashoo when the 4-year-old filly broke down nearing the five-sixteenth's pole in the six-furlong dirt allowance, which set off a chain reaction that resulted in two other horses falling—A Fashion Affair, who was ridden by Miguel Mena, and Queen Bernardina, who had Gabriel Saez in the irons.

Clark complained of pain in his neck, jaw, and ribs, while Miguel Mena, who entered the day as Fair Grounds leading rider at the meet with 55 victories, suffered an injury to his right ankle. Both were transported to University Medical Center of New Orleans for further evaluation.

Saez got up under his own power and rode the next race. Ellashoo was euthanized. Trainer Bret Calhoun reported that his Queen Bernardina "appears to be fine." Andrew Valenzuela, trainer of A Fashion Affair, was unable to be reached, but the Equibase chart of the race indicated she was walked off the track.