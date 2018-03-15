Trainer Bruce Headley Recovering From Brain Bleed

Although he was rushed to Arcadia Methodist Hospital the morning of March 9 with what was diagnosed as a brain bleed, 84-year-old veteran trainer Bruce Headley is on the mend, according to his daughter, trainer Karen Headley.

"He wasn't feeling well last Thursday night," Karen Headley said. "I went over and checked on him at home, but other than a headache, he seemed fine. When I went back to see him Friday morning, it was obvious there was something wrong.

"The good news is it was not a stroke or an aneurysm. At first the doctors thought he would be in the hospital for a long time, but he's improving rapidly and they expect a full recovery. He's being moved to rehab today and it looks like he could be back home in 10 days to two weeks."

A colorful fixture on the California racing scene dating back to the late 1950s, Bruce Headley has always been a hands-on conditioner with a knack for developing stakes winners with nondescript pedigrees, including Kona Gold, the champion sprinter of 2000 who won the Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) that year and banked more than $2.2 million in his career.

Bruce Headley has two wins and two seconds from 12 starters this season.