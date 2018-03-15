Spendthrift Farm to Sponsor The Iron Horse Challenge

Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation and Spendthrift Farm announced today that Spendthrift will sponsor The Iron Horse Challenge on April 26, 2018, which is known as National Help a Horse Day.

Spendthrift will offer 50 tickets for $25 each for fans to visit the farm on April 26 and meet three-time grade 1 winner Lord Nelson, who recovered from laminitis. Fans will also be able to see top stallions such as Into Mischief and Malibu Moon.

As part of this sponsorship, Spendthrift will offer a lead gift of $25,000 to Grayson, and individuals who buy a ticket to visit the farm or donate $25 or more to the foundation starting today through April 26 will be entered in a raffle to win one of five V.I.P. tours of Spendthrift over the summer. The V.I.P. tour includes a meeting with four-time champion mare Beholder.

"Everyone at Spendthrift was distraught when Lord Nelson developed laminitis from a leg infection," said Ned Toffey, general manager of Spendthrift. "However, his veterinarians were able to save his life using treatments based in part on the research funded by Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, and he is now enjoying a successful first year at stud.

"We are so grateful for the contributions that Grayson-funded projects have made toward improving equine health, and we are proud to sponsor The Iron Horse Challenge and invite fans to visit us to support a great cause. As a farm that breeds and races, we recognize the significance and benefits of cutting-edge equine research in all aspects of the Thoroughbred industry."

"We are thrilled to partner with Spendthrift for The Iron Horse Challenge in celebration of National Help a Horse Day," said Dell Hancock, chairman of Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. "We appreciate their initiative in supporting equine research and their generosity in opening their gates to benevolent fans."

The fan day will take place at Spendthrift's stallion complex in Lexington, Ky., at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at grayson-jockeyclub.org/default.asp?section=2&area=EVENTS&menu=1

In addition to purchasing tickets to visit Spendthrift Farm, fans can also support Grayson by donating online at grayson-jockeyclub.org under Get Involved. All monetary contributions are tax deductible.

Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation is traditionally the nation's leading source of private funding for equine medical research that benefits all breeds of horses. Since 1983, the foundation has provided more than $24.8 million to fund 346 projects at 43 universities in North America and overseas. Additional information about the foundation is available at grayson-jockeyclub.org.

