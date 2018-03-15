Gun Runner, Winx Lead World's Best Racehorse Rankings

Two familiar names find themselves tied atop the first edition of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2018. Reigning Horse of the Year Gun Runner (129) and Australia super mare Winx (129) got the year off to a compelling start with dominating victories, and the duo is rated well ahead of the rest of the pack as a result.

Gun Runner captured the Jan. 27 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) over fellow champion West Coast (124). It was the final start of Gun Runner's career before he entered stud at Three Chimneys Farm.

Meanwhile, Winx won the TAB Chipping Norton Stakes (G1) by seven lengths over Prized Icon to start her year. It was her 16th group 1 score and her 23rd consecutive victory overall. She is scheduled to race next in the China Horse Club George Ryder Stakes (G1).

Sitting in co-fourth are Happy Clapper (121) and Redkirk Warrior (121). Happy Clapper won the Bisley Workwear Canterbury Stakes (G1) in his 2018 debut, while Redkirk Warrior kicked off the year with victories in the Black Caviar Lightning (G1) and Lexus Newmarket Handicap (G1).

In Hong Kong, Time Warp (120) is ranked sixth after taking The Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (G1) by a half-length over Werther (119).