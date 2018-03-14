Jordan's Henny No Secret For Inside Information

A 59-1 upset stakes winner last time out, Jordan's Henny won't be able to sneak up on the bettors in the $200,000 Inside Information Stakes (G2) March 17 at Gulfstream Park.

E. Ervine Woolsey and Ralph Kinder's homebred filly should attract a lot of attention from bettors in the seven-furlong stakes for older fillies and mares Saturday, after she rallied from eleventh to defeat multiple graded stakes winner Curlin's Approval by three-quarters of a length in the $175,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream.

"It wasn't a big surprise to us. I have to tell you we were pleasantly surprised but not hugely surprised," said trainer Michael Tomlinson. "She had always run well here. She gets over this track well and had worked well up to the race. It was a little bit of a surprise but not a 59-1 surprise."

Jordan's Henny brought a solid record at Gulfstream into the seven-furlong Hurricane Bertie. She broke her maiden over the track in December of 2016 and placed in the 2017 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) and Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2). The 4-year-old gray filly notched her first graded stakes in the Hurricane Bertie under jockey Tyler Gaffalione while coming off a four-month layoff.

"I had talked to Tyler prior to the race and said, 'There looks like there's plenty of speed in here. Just let this filly run her race, fall back and take care of her, and make the run,'" Tomlinson said. "The race set up and we were fortunate in that respect."

Tomlinson expressed a bit of concern that the seven-horse field for the Inside Information might not produce an early pace that would prove as beneficial to his stretch-running filly, but he couldn't be more pleased with Jordan's Henny's preparation for her second start of the year.

"She's been doing fantastic. She's held her weight. She's training exceptionally well. She has a great attitude, so hopefully she'll have a repeat performance," he said. "She has matured a lot from her 3-year-old year, which was a pretty strenuous one."

Winds of Change Racing Stable's Rich Mommy, who finished third in the Hurricane Bertie after being outkicked by Jordan's Henny in the stretch, is set for a return to action in the Inside Information. The Victor Barboza Jr.-trained 4-year-old filly previously won the Dec. 16 Sugar Swirl Stakes (G3) by two lengths.

Moonlit Promise is also scheduled to return in the Inside Information off a fourth-place finish in the Hurricane Bertie, in which she had the lead in mid-stretch before weakening. The Josie Carroll-trained 5-year-old had previously captured the Bessarabian Stakes (G2) at Woodbine in her 2017 finale.

Entries: Inside Information S. (G2) Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 17, 2018, Race 11 Grade II

7f

Dirt

$200,000

4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:04 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Ivy Bell (KY) Javier Castellano 119 Todd A. Pletcher - 2 Just Be Kind (KY) Emisael Jaramillo 121 Reade Baker - 3 Moonlit Promise (KY) Gary Boulanger 123 Josie Carroll - 4 Jordan's Henny (KY) Robby Albarado 123 Michael A. Tomlinson - 5 Blue Collar (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 117 Eddie Kenneally - 6 Rich Mommy (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Victor Barboza, Jr. - 7 Mines and Magic (KY) Jose Lezcano 117 Victoria H. Oliver -



