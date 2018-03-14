LNJ Acquires Uncle Mo Filly for $775,000

LNJ Foxwoods sold one of the top-priced individuals during the March 13 opening session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales 2-year-olds in training sale, then acquired one of the session toppers during the Wednesday finale.

With Alex Solis II signing the ticket, the Roth family's LNJ Foxwoods bought an athletic-looking daughter of Uncle Mo consigned as Hip 459 by Eddie Woods, agent, for $775,000.

Out of the Carson City mare Mama Tia, the filly is a half sister to grade 3 winner Southern Honey and to multiple stakes winner Calithirty Seven and is from the female family of recent Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity (G1) winner McKinzie. Bred in Kentucky by Atlas Farm and Conor Doyle, the filly was previously bought for $200,000 by Expo Racing from the Bedouin Bloodstock consignment to the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale.

"I watched her work at the farm, and she worked phenomenally on dirt," Solis said. "She is a May foal, and I think she will grow up a lot. A nice filly."

With Woods acting as agent, LNJ on Tuesday sold Hip 151, a Pioneerof the Nile colt out of stakes winner American Lady who was bought by Larry Best's OXO Equine for $850,000.

Solis said the colt was one of two retained by the Roths to offer to the public as 2-year-olds.

"The LNJ plan is to always sell the colts and keep the fillies," he said. "We had two colts in this crop and 12 fillies, so we held the colts back to this sale."