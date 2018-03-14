Elusive Quality Euthanized at Age 25

Darley stallion Elusive Quality, sire of such grade 1 winners as Smarty Jones , Raven's Pass, and Quality Road , succumbed to the infirmities of old age and was euthanized at age 25, the farm announced March 14.

Pensioned from stud duties in June of 2017, the son of Gone West was a multiple graded stakes winner under the care of trainer Bill Mott and raced in the colors of Sheikh Mohammed before retiring to Gainsborough Farm in 1999. Gainsborough was then owned by Sheikh Mohammed's eldest brother, Sheikh Maktoum, but upon his passing in 2006, Elusive Quality was relocated to Jonabell along with Quiet American.

When he retired, Elusive Quality's stud fee was set at just $10,000, but it didn't remain at that level very long given the tremendous early success he achieved. His very first crop produced 11 black-type winners, including group 1 winner Elusive City. Foals from his second crop included dual classic winner and champion Smarty Jones, plus 2007 Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) winner and champion female sprinter Maryfield.

The success of Smarty Jones in 2004 propelled Elusive Quality to the top of the general sire list in North America that season. By 2005, his fee had reached $100,000.

"Elusive Quality represented so many things to so many people," Dan Pride, chief operating officer of Godolphin in America, said in a release. "He was one of Sheikh Mohammed's early racing successes here in the U.S., and he then was the second stallion to stand for him in America with Quiet American being the first. His son Smarty Jones won the Kentucky Derby and captured the hearts of a nation. And to the team here at Jonabell, he was just a pleasure to be around, and he's going to be greatly missed."

Elusive Quality's other top Northern Hemisphere performers include European Darley stallion Raven's Pass, a champion British miler and winner of the 2008 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1); and successful young sire Quality Road, whose daughter Abel Tasman captured last year's Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) en route to earning the Eclipse Award for champion 3-year-old filly. Other notable offspring include multiple group 1 winner Elusive Kate and fellow top-level winner Certify.

From 17 crops of racing age, Elusive Quality has yielded eight champions and 51 graded winners with progeny earnings of more than $117 million. As a broodmare sire, he is represented by 73 black-type winners.

"I think we'll continue to see Elusive Quality's influence felt for quite some time, especially through the likes of successful sons like Quality Road as well as through his Stakes-producing daughters," Pride said.