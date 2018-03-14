Richardson Gamble With Mucho Macho Man Colt Pays Off

Texas-based Richardson Bloodstock made a major pinhooking score at the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale, selling a Mucho Macho Man colt for $575,000 to OXO Equine.

The colt consigned as Hip 282, from the female family of two-time Canadian Horse of the Year and U.S. champion Chief Bearhart, among other top-class stakes winners, was bred in Indiana by Robert Losey. He was purchased for $170,000 by Michael Neatherlin from Select Sales at the Keeneland September yearling sale after bringing $12,000 as a short yearling when he sold at the 2017 Keeneland January sale.

"It's gambling," said Lane Richardson, the 31-year-old who operates Richardson Bloodstock. "I love to gamble and all of us who do this are gambling, but with a lot of money."

Neatherlin, who signed for the colt at Keeneland, is Richardson's father and has a string of 25 horses at Sam Houston racetrack.

Richardson said the price paid for the colt from Mucho Macho Man's first crop was a stretch for him, but that the current market dictates what is necessary to get the desired individuals.

"We had to step up because even though he didn't have much pedigree, he was a nice individual and we really wanted him," Richardson said. "We thought he was well-balanced, and my dad and I both liked him. He proved himself on the racetrack (breezing a quarter-mile in :20 4/5)."

This is the fourth year Lane Richardson has sold under his own banner, after previously assisting his father. His first consignment included multiple graded stakes winner Airoforce . A son of Colonel John, Airoforce was a $20,000 yearling purchase by Neatherlin who went on to bring $350,000 at the 2015 OBS April 2-year-olds in training sale. Airoforce won the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) and Dixiana Bourbon Stakes (G3T), and his three seconds in graded company included the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T).

"I've been lucky enough to have some really good horses," said Richardson. "I learned from my dad how to get them to where they need to be."

The consignor said Richardson Bloodstock, located near Brock, Texas, which is west of Fort Worth, is a family operation, with his sister, Jaylan Neatherlin, also involved.

"We keep it in the family, and it's worked out well for us," he said.