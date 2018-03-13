CBA Announces New Board Members

The new Board for the Consignors and Commercial Breeders Association (CBA) was installed at its most recent Board meeting.

The Board consists of 15 members: 8 from the Top 20 consignors and 7 from other consignors and commercial breeders. Each year a portion of the Board rotates off and new members are appointed to fill those positions.

The newly appointed Board members are Conrad Bandoroff, Denali Stud; Liz Crow, Elite Sales; Ben Henley, Airdrie Stud ; Adrian Regan, Hunter Valley Farm and Sean Tugel, WinStar Farm.

The remaining Board members are as follows. Directors from the Top 20 consignors are: Brian Graves, Gainesway Farm; Walker Hancock, Claiborne Farm; Matt Lyons, Woodford Thoroughbreds; Allaire Ryan, Lanes End; Joe Seitz, Brookdale Farm. Directors who are other consignors and commercial breeders are: Jody Alexander, Sumaya Farm; Terry Arnold, Matt Koch, Shawhan Place ; Gray Lyster, Ashview Farm and Lee McMillan, Amende Place .

The CBA is a trade organization with more than 300 members. The association’s membership accounts for over 80% of the annual auction revenue in North America , as either breeder or consignor. The CBA works democratically on behalf of every consignor and commercial breeder, large and small, to provide representation and a constructive, unified voice related to sales issues, policies and procedures. The Association’s initiatives are designed to encourage a fair and expanding marketplace for all who breed, buy or sell thoroughbreds.

The association was founded in 2005 and is based in Lexington , Kentucky . For more information, please visit www.consignorsandbreeders.com.

