CBA Announces New Board Members

Conrad Bandoroff, Liz Crow, Ben Henley, Adrian Regan, and Sean Tugel elected.

  • Consignors and Commercial Breeders Association Press Release
  • Release Date: March 13, 2018

 

The new Board for the Consignors and Commercial Breeders Association (CBA) was installed at its most recent Board meeting.

 

The Board consists of 15 members: 8 from the Top 20 consignors and 7 from other consignors and commercial breeders.  Each year a portion of the Board rotates off and new members are appointed to fill those positions. 

 

The newly appointed Board members are Conrad Bandoroff, Denali Stud; Liz Crow, Elite Sales; Ben Henley, Airdrie Stud; Adrian Regan, Hunter Valley Farm and Sean Tugel, WinStar Farm.

 

The remaining Board members are as follows. Directors from the Top 20 consignors are: Brian Graves, Gainesway Farm; Walker Hancock, Claiborne Farm; Matt Lyons, Woodford Thoroughbreds; Allaire Ryan, Lanes End; Joe Seitz, Brookdale Farm.  Directors who are other consignors and commercial breeders are:  Jody Alexander, Sumaya Farm; Terry Arnold, Matt Koch, Shawhan Place; Gray Lyster, Ashview Farm and Lee McMillan, Amende Place.

 

The CBA is a trade organization with more than 300 members. The association’s membership accounts for over 80% of the annual auction revenue in North America, as either breeder or consignor. The CBA works democratically on behalf of every consignor and commercial breeder, large and small, to provide representation and a constructive, unified voice related to sales issues, policies and procedures. The Association’s initiatives are designed to encourage a fair and expanding marketplace for all who breed, buy or sell thoroughbreds.

 

The association was founded in 2005 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.consignorsandbreeders.com

 

 

 

