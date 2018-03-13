McGreevy Settles Into New Role With Stinson

Tom McGreevy, the agent who worked with Rick Porter to propel Fox Hill Farm to success on the track, is settling into his new role with Texas horseman Michael C. Stinson, and bought a Bodemeister colt March 13 for $725,000 during the first session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales 2-year-olds in training sale.

During his tenure with Fox Hill, McGreevy selected runners such as Horse of the Year Havre de Grace, multiple Eclipse Award-winner Songbird, grade 1 winners Round Pond and Joyful Victory, and graded stakes winners Old Fashioned, Winslow Homer , and Zonk.

OBSMAR, Hip 108: two-year-old, c, 2016, Bodemeister - Victory Island, by Friendly Island; Breeder: WinStar Farm (KY) Sale Price: $725,000

Buyer: Tom McGreevy, agent for Mike Stinson

Consignor: Woodford Thoroughbreds, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP ($140,000).

After being released from his contract by Porter, who was battling health issues, McGreevy bought 10 yearlings last year on behalf of his new client. The Bodemeister colt is the first 2-year-old they've purchased.

"He is so enthusiastic about the business," McGreevy said of Stinson, who has campaigned about a half dozen stakes winners while racing primarily in the Southwest and also has been active in Bourbon Lane partnership groups.

The Bodemeister colt, Hip 108, was bred by WinStar Farm out of the stakes-placed mare Victory Island, and is from the female family of champion older horse, multiple grade 1 winner, and sire Victory Gallop. He was bred in Kentucky and was a $140,000 buy-back at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale. Woodford Thoroughbreds' Matt Lyons said the farm purchased a half interest in the colt with WinStar after he went unsold at Keeneland.

"He was just one of those outstanding individuals that has all the potential to be a really top Saturday afternoon horse," McGreevy said.

The agent said he did not focus on the colt's breeding as part of his selection process.

"I don't pay much attention to the sire or the dam," he said. "It's the individual I look at."