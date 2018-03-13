Woods-Consigned No Nay Never Filly at OBS an Enigma

A filly consigned by Eddie Woods as agent to the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale is a bit of an enigma—an Irish-bred daughter from the first crop of No Nay Never.

A group 1-winning son of Scat Daddy, No Nay Never stands at Coolmore Stud in Ireland, where his 2018 fee is €25,000.

"He's not an unknown over here," Woods said of No Nay Never, who also won two other group races and finished second in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) at Santa Anita Park and won the Swale Stakes (G2) on dirt at Gulfstream Park. "He's a Scat Daddy horse and his foals were popular last fall."

Woods said the filly consigned as Hip 413 has proven popular with potential buyers.

"She's a beautiful, tall, elegant filly, typical of what a good European grass filly would look like," the horseman said. "From an American point of view, she's been very popular. Her breeze show (a quarter-mile workout in :21 2/5) was good and she galloped out good, so she made a lot of lists in that regard."

Bred by Stephen Sullivan, the filly is out of the English Channel mare Lady Ederle, from the female family of Italian Oaks (G1) winner Bright Generation and French champion and multiple group 1 winner Dabirsim.

The filly was purchased by Gatewood Bell for $59,250 at the Goffs Orby yearling sale last year after previously having been purchased by Bobby O'Ryan for $47,182 out of the 2016 Goffs November auction.