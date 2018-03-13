Avery Island Injured, Questionable for Kentucky Derby

Godolphin's homebred multiple graded stakes winner Avery Island has been sidelined and will be shipped to Kentucky March 13 to be further evaluated by Dr. Larry Bramlage at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital near Lexington.

The son of Street Sense came back lame after working five furlongs March 9 at Palm Meadows Training Center, but initial x-rays ruled out any structural damage.

"It's very disappointing for all of us here at Godolphin, and plans are on hold until we know more about the injury," trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said. "He's done something to himself. But we will wait until we hear from Dr. Bramlage before deciding the next move."

Avery Island, bred in Kentucky out of the winning A. P. Indy mare Kinda Spicy, captured the Feb. 3 Withers Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack in his seasonal bow, putting himself in the mix as a contender on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The bay colt—who currently ranks 17th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 14 points—won two of four starts as a juvenile, including the Nov. 5 Nashua Stakes (G2), and was second in the Remsen Stakes (G2), 4 3/4 lengths behind Catholic Boy. He has career earnings of $365,332.