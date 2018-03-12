Consignor Brennan Looking for Balanced Juvenile Market

Like most sale consignors, Niall Brennan loves it when one of his horses knocks it out of the park and brings a big number.

But at the end of the day, if the knockout price comes at the expense of other horses in his consignment, the veteran Florida horseman would prefer that the money be spread around.

"Obviously, it's great when you sell a big horse," Brennan said March 12, while overseeing his barn at the Ocala Breeders' Sales 2-year-olds in training sale. "That's what you're in the business for and it's nice when it pans out because it makes up for the ones that don't pan out."

So when the OBS sale takes place March 13-14, with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Brennan is hoping for a broader market than was on display in some recent major sales that had disconnected top and middle markets.

"It doesn't translate into a good sale for every horse if we see that polarization with everybody landing on the same few horses and those few horses sell very well, and there is a big void between the rest," Brennan said. "If you told me I would sell one horse for a big price but I won't sell much else, I'd be happier if you told me I can sell all my horses well rather than one or two really well.

"We don't want to see it where 20 horses sell well and the rest struggle," he continued. "That's not healthy for the seller or the buyer. For a buyer, you are taking a big risk if you put all your eggs in one basket."

While there are issues that arise from horses not performing well during pre-sale workouts or developing physical problems, Brennan said the primary objective is to find new homes for the stock on offer.

"We don't need to have a lot of stock on our shelves when it's done," he said.

Overall, Brennan anticipates a strong sale as OBS kicks off the 2-year-olds in training season, provided the buyers, agents, and trainers populating the sale grounds follow up in the sales ring.

"There is good activity at the barns, but we have learned that can be a little deceiving," he noted.

As far as his horses that have received the most attention from buyers, Brennan said there are several that stand out.

They include Hip 428, a Speightstown filly "that is superstar," according to Brennan; Hip 216, a Goldencents colt that he labeled a "lovely horse who is a very smooth horse, and is a New York-bred to boot;" Hip 294, a Hard Spun colt that has "been very popular;" and Hip 200, a son of Into Mischief who is "a really good-looking, solid colt that is typical of his sire."