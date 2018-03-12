Plenty of Movement in NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

Prep races, an impressive allowance race win, and a disqualification resulted in a flurry of sophomores moving in all directions on the top-10 ladder in week seven of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll, released March 12.

The San Felipe Stakes (G2) came with drama and controversy as two top Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) contenders dueled at Santa Anita Park. Making his 2018 debut, Bolt d'Oro was placed first after the Santa Anita stewards declared him the official winner because of interference from McKinzie, who was taken down and placed second.

Trained and owned by Mick Ruis, Bolt d'Oro earned an additional 50 points, giving him a total of 64 qualifying points and moving him into first place on the Kentucky Derby qualifying points leaderboard.

Two new contenders joining the top-10 in seventh and eighth after their convincing wins are Justify and Enticed. Making his second start in an allowance race at Santa Anita, Justify is under consideration for the Santa Anita Derby (G1). Godolphin homebred Enticed secured a position in the Run for the Roses after his 2 3/4-length victory (worth 50 qualifying points) in the Gotham Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack for trainer Kiaran McLaughlin. The Medaglia d'Oro colt is second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 63 qualifying points and is being pointed to the grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes April 7.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank Horse Points (First-place votes) 1. Bold d'Oro 414 (29) 2. McKinzie 391 (12) 3. Good Magic 235 4. Audible 232 5. Solomini 190 6. Promises Fulfilled 161 7. Justify 138 (1) 8. Enticed 130 9. Avery Island 83 10. Bravazo 78

