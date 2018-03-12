Eight Supplemented to Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Sale

Fasig-Tipton has catalogued eight supplemental entries for The Gulfstream Sale, the company's selected 2-year-olds in training sale to be held March 28 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla.

The newest entries (Hips 159-166) are:

Hip 159: Bodemeister —Bold Assurance colt (Paul Sharp, agent)

Hip 160: Curlin —Almonsoon colt (Paul Sharp, agent)

Hip 161: Malibu Moon —Stylish d'Oro filly (McKathan Bros, agent)

Hip 162: Tapizar —Running Wild colt (Randy Bradshaw, agent)

Hip 163: Cairo Prince —Spanish Post filly (Randy Bradshaw, agent)

Hip 164: Gio Ponti —Beautifulballerina colt (Hoby & Layna Kight, agent)

Hip 165: Morning Line —Fantasy Slam colt (SBM Training & Sales, agent)

Hip 166: Fed Biz —Dress Parade filly (Sequel Bloodstock, agent)

These supplemental entries may now be viewed online and via the equineline sales catalogue app. Print versions of the Supplemental Catalog will be available on-site at Gulfstream Park at sale time.

The sale's under tack show will take place March 26 beginning at 9 a.m.

