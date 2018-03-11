Shaman Ghost Relocated to Lovacres Ranch

Adena Springs' multiple grade 1 winner Shaman Ghost has been relocated from Tommy Town Thoroughbreds to Terry Lovingier's Lovacres Ranch near Warner Springs, Calif., it was announced March 10. He will stand for an advertised fee of $7,500, live foal stands and nurses.

A son of champion and fellow Adena Springs stallion Ghostzapper , Shaman Ghost entered stud at Tommy Town for his inaugural season at the start of 2018 for an advertised fee of $10,000, live foal stands and nurses. The 6-year-old horse is part of an initiative by Adena owner Frank Stronach to increase his presence in the California breeding and racing program.

"(Shaman Ghost) is the subject of a newly formed, California-based strategic alliance between Adena Springs, Lovacres Ranch, and EF1 Farm," said Ben Walden, who recently joined Adena Springs in the position of director of marketing and bloodstock consultant. "Through their mutual support, promotion, and pooling of broodmares, the three entities have combined forces to establish the stallion career of Shaman Ghost in California."

"We are grateful to Tommy Town for their efforts pertaining to the stallion and for the mares that they provided," Stronach added.

Shaman Ghost, an Ontario-bred out of the Gilded Time mare Getback Time, was well-traveled during 17 starts, from which he accumulated an 8-3-2 record and earnings of $3,859,311. He received a Sovereign Award for champion 3-year-old colt in 2015, when he captured the Queen's Plate Stakes for Stronach Stables and ran second in the Prince of Wales Stakes.

At 4 and 5, Shaman Ghost won or placed in seven black-type stakes for trainer Jimmy Jerkens, including victories in the Woodward Stakes (G1), Santa Anita Handicap Presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (G1), Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2), and the Pimlico Special Handicap (G3).

"I've always been a strong supporter of Ghostzapper," Lovingier said. "I look forward to breeding a lot of mares to him, and I'm really excited to have him."

EF1 Farm's owner, Eric Yohan, added, "There is a shortage of horses in the state of California, and 40% of California breeders have closed their doors. Shaman Ghost, and the energy and commitment of Frank Stronach, is a much-needed shot in the arm to breeding and racing here."