Goldencents Colt Sizzles in OBS Sale Workout

A bay colt from the first crop of Goldencents sizzled a quarter mile in :20 1/5 to top the final under tack breeze show leading up to the March 13-14 Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale.

Consigned as Hip 567 by Hoby and Layna Kight, the colt bred in Kentucky by Pollock Farms was sold by Taylor Made Sales Agency to Beryl Stokes Jr. for $115,000 at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale. He was produced from the unraced Unbridled's Song mare Royale Paradise, and his second dam is grade 2 winner Royale Michele.

Conducted under ideal conditions, with seasonal temperatures and gentle winds, the March 10 under tack show completed three days of pre-sale workouts that, save for one loose horse, went off without incident.

"It was a good three days of under tack shows, which I think is attributable to the professionalism of the consignors who are prepared, and our staff," said Tod Wojciechowski, OBS sales director.

The Goldencents colt's breeze was not only the fastest of the day, but also the best time of any juvenile that worked the distance during the entire under tack show.

Two youngsters sped the quarter-mile distance in :20 3/5 Saturday:

—Hip 420 (Ocala Stud), a dark bay or brown filly by More Than Ready out of the graded stakes-placed Unbridled's Song mare La Song. She was bred in Kentucky by Centaur Farms.

—Hip 444, a chestnut colt by Jimmy Creed consigned by de Meric Sales, agent, that is a half brother to stakes winner Crimson Comic out of stakes winner and graded-placed Madame Red, by Forest Wildcat. He was bred in New York by Lambholm and Constance Wickes.

Nine juveniles shared honors for the session's and sale's fastest eighth-mile, stopping the timer in :09 4/5.

The OBS sale kicks off the juvenile sale season with sessions starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT daily.