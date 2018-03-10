Bowies Hero Upsets Kilroe Mile for First Grade 1 Score

Phil D'Amato got an early birthday present March 10 at Santa Anita Park.

With his 42nd celebration just a day away, the trainer saddled Bowies Hero to upset the $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes (G1T), as favored World Approval finished fifth.

Bowies Hero, b, 4/c

Artie Schiller — Remembered, by Sky Mesa Owner: Agave Racing Stable, ERJ Racing, LLC or Madaket Stables LLC

Breeder: Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr. & Marc McLean (KY)

Trainer: Philip D'Amato

Jockey: Corey S. Nakatani

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Artie Schiller stands at WinStar Farm LLC for $10,000 (2018). Sale History

FTMMAY2016 • $32,000 • Consignor: Sweet Briar Sales, agent • Buyer: ELA Racing Stable.

KEESEP2015 • $17,000 • Consignor: Pope McLean, agent • Buyer: RJG Racing Management.

KEENOV2014 • ($16,000 RNA) • Consignor: Pope McLean, agent.

It was the first grade 1 victory for the 4-year-old son of Artie Schiller, who runs for Agave Racing Stable, ERJ Racing, and Madaket Stables.

"Tomorrow is my birthday, but we'll celebrate it today," D'Amato said. "This horse competes every step of the way. He's steadily progressing, and today he showed he can compete among the elite in the turf mile division."

Bowies Hero has been highly regarded by his connections since early in his career. Straight off a maiden win at first asking, he won the Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes. Two starts later, he ran in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) but finished 11th. He was given time through the end of his juvenile season and resurfaced with a victory in the Singletary Stakes at Santa Anita in May. He also took the Oceanside Stakes in July at Del Mar. After he finished third in the Del Mar Derby (G2T) and Twilight Derby (G2T), and fifth in the Hollywood Derby (G1T), he capped 2017 with a Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T) score on the Santa Anita lawn. Saturday's start was his second of the season, off a runner-up effort in the Feb. 10 Thunder Road Stakes (G3T)

"I used to say he was an honest horse, but now, he's just a damn good horse," said co-owner Mark Martinez of Agave Racing. "Obviously a great training job by Phil and his entire team."

With 2016 Kilroe winner What a View sent out to the early lead, jockey Corey Nakatani kept Bowies Hero fifth on the rail, inside 1-2 choice World Approval.

"This horse, when he makes the lead, he kinda grinds a little bit, so I just wanted to make sure he stayed focused," said Nakatani, who rode the colt for the second time after getting acquainted in the Thunder Road.

As What a View looked to carry on under pressure from Om to his outside after fractions of :22.79, :45.56, and 1:09.11, Nakatani hustled his mount into contention and split those two off the turn for home. Bowies Hero kicked on through seven-eighths in 1:21.55, and held off 16-1 shot Next Shares by a half-length to win in a final time of 1:33.61 on firm turf.

Off at odds of 8-1, Bowies Hero returned $18.60, $8.40, and $7.40. It was another half-length back to Channel Maker, while Syntax, World Approval, Om, What a View, and Free Rose completed the order of finish.

Bowies Hero was bred in Kentucky by Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr., and Marc McLean out of the Sky Mesa mare Remembered, and was a $32,000 purchase by ELA Racing Stable from Sweetbriar Sales' consignment to the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.