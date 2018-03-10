Bowies Hero Upsets Kilroe Mile

Phil D'Amato got an early birthday present March 10 at Santa Anita Park.

With his 42nd celebration just a day away, the trainer saddled Bowies Hero to upset the $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes (G1T), as favored World Approval finished fifth.

Bowies Hero, b, 4/c

Artie Schiller — Remembered, by Sky Mesa Owner: Agave Racing Stable, ERJ Racing, LLC or Madaket Stables LLC

Breeder: Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr. & Marc McLean (KY)

Trainer: Philip D'Amato

Jockey: Corey S. Nakatani

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Artie Schiller stands at WinStar Farm LLC for $10,000 (2018). Sale History

FTMMAY2016 • $32,000 • Consignor: Sweet Briar Sales, agent • Buyer: ELA Racing Stable.

KEESEP2015 • $17,000 • Consignor: Pope McLean, agent • Buyer: RJG Racing Management.

KEENOV2014 • ($16,000 RNA) • Consignor: Pope McLean, agent.

It was the first grade 1 victory for the 4-year-old son of Artie Schiller, who runs for Agave Racing Stable, ERJ Racing, and Madaket Stables.

"Tomorrow is my birthday, but we'll celebrate it today," D'Amato said. "This horse competes every step of the way. He's steadily progressing and today he showed he can compete among the elite in the turf mile division."

Bowies Hero came off a runner-up effort in the Feb. 10 Thunder Road Stakes (G3T) and returned to the winning form that saw him close out 2017 with a win in the Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T).

Jockey Corey Nakatani split horses off the turn between frontrunner What a View and the pace-pressing Om to take over after tracking fifth on the rail with Bowies Hero, and the bay colt held off 16-1 shot Next Shares by a half-length to win at odds of 8-1, worth $18.60.