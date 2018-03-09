Course-Record Setter Mula Gula Dies at 22

Grade 2 winner and veteran sire Mula Gula died March 3 in Bryan, Texas according to owner Steven Gula.

Gula campaigned Mula Gula to victories in the 1999 Oak Tree Derby (G2T) at Santa Anita Park and Bay Meadows Breeders’ Cup Derby (G3T), where he set a course record of 1:45.34 for about 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Bred in Kentucky by Jim Plemmons, the son of Lil E. Tee also won stakes at Del Mar in 1999 and at Emerald Downs in 1998. He also placed in three other graded events, including the 2000 Arlington Million (G1T).

Mula Gula stood for a private fee this season at Midas Hill Farm in Bryan, Texas. He is the sire of 20 winners from 36 starters, including stakes-placed Mula Run.