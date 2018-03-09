Fast Times During 'Ideal' Second OBS Under Tack Show

The March 9 second session of the under tack show for the Ocala Breeders' Sales 2018 March sale of 2-year-olds in training was held under ideal conditions, in marked contrast to the unseasonable temperatures and gusting winds that prevailed at Thursday's opening session.

Colts by Kantharos , Real Solution , Shackleford , and The Factor each blazed through a quarter-mile in :20 3/5 to share honors for the fastest work at the distance. Eight horses tied for the fastest eighth-mile in :09 4/5.

The first to do so was a Concord Point filly consigned as Hip 193 by SGV Thoroughbreds (Steven Venosa), agent. Bred by Big D Stable in Florida, she is a half sister to stakes winner Concealedwithakiss out of stakes-placed Bold Outlook, by Chief Seattle.

Hip 201, a colt by Itsmyluckyday out of graded stakes winner Briecat, by Adcat, was the next to get the fastest time. He is consigned by Golden Legacy Stable, agent.

Next up was Hip 223, who is consigned by de Meric Sales, agent. The colt by Cairo Prince out of Central Moves, by Pico Central (BRZ), is from the family of graded stakes-placed, stakes winner Hi Tech Honeycomb.

The third was Hip 266, a bay colt by Verrazano out of Deceit, by Danzig. Consigned by SBM Training and Sales, agent, the colt is a half brother to graded stakes placed stakes winner Afleet Deceit.

An Awesome Again colt, who is a half brother to champion Essence Hit Man out of graded stakes winner El Prado Essence, by El Prado (IRE), was next. He is consigned as Hip 289 by Bobby Dodd, agent, and is a half brother to newly stakes-placed Eight Town, third in the March 3 Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3).

Hip 298, a colt by Jimmy Creed consigned by Wavertree Stables (Ciaran Dunne), agent, also got the time and is out of Evangelical, by Speightstown , a half sister to graded stakes-placed Worship the Moon.

A filly by Tapizar consigned as Hip 341 by Brick City Thoroughbreds, agent, was the seventh to speed through the furlong. She is out of Good Witch Glinda, by Unbridled's Song, from the family of graded stakes winner End Sweep.

Hip 363, consigned by McKathan Bros., agent, was next. The filly by Justin Phillip out of grade 1 stakes-placed, stakes winner High Heeled Hope, by Salt Lake, is a half sister to graded stakes winner Sweet Hope.

A colt by Cajun Breeze, consigned by Shadybrook Farm, agent, as Hip 303, turned in the session's only three-eighths breeze, working the distance in :33 3/5. He's out of Expect a Check by Medaglia d'Oro , a daughter of graded stakes winner Expect an Angel.

Under tack results and videos are posted on the OBS website at obssales.com.

The third and final session of the under tack show begins at 8 a.m. March 10, with Hips 383-573 scheduled to breeze.