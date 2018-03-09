Mendelssohn Returns With Patton Stakes Victory

Mendelssohn, making his first start since winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) at Del Mar, led a 1-2-3 sweep for trainer Aidan O'Brien in the 32Red Patton Stakes at Dundalk March 9.

The victory moved Triple Crown-nominated Mendelssohn into a tie for the lead in the "European Road to the Kentucky Derby" points series but O'Brien said the plan is to point the 3-year-old Scat Daddy colt to Dubai rather than start in the final race of the European Road to the Kentucky Derby points race later this month.

Should Mendelssohn race well in the UAE Derby Sponsored by the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2) March 31—part of the main Road to the Kentucky Derby points series—O'Brien plans to send him to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

On Friday Kentucky-bred Mendelssohn was the even-money favorite in the one-mile race on Polytrack, run left-handed. Under Ryan Moore, Mendelssohn took position in third behind stablemates Threeandfourpence and Seahenge. Threeandfourpence led the way into the stretch and continued to press the winner to the finish even after being passed.

The final margin was three-quarters-of-a-length. Seahenge also was prominent throughout and held well to finish third, another three lengths back.

The three top finishers all are Kentucky-bred. Seahenge also is by Scat Daddy and Threeandfourpence is a son of War Front .

"It was nice to get Mendelssohn started and he did everything right; he traveled and quickened well," O'Brien said. "He was a little bit rusty obviously on his first run in a long time but Ryan was very happy with him. Physically he has done very well and mentally he is good. He is very relaxed, which is good."

O'Brien said the big target is the Kentucky Derby for the half brother to four-time champion Beholderand grade 1 winner and sire Into Mischief .

"The plan was to come here, then go to Dubai and then hopefully the Kentucky Derby," O'Brien said. "Hopefully then we can look at Kentucky but obviously we have to run a big race in Dubai and go on from there but that is what we would be hoping to do. There is plenty of dirt in his pedigree and as we saw he is a good traveler and very good physically."

The 20 points earned by Mendelssohn put him in a tie for the lead in Churchill Downs' "European Road to the Kentucky Derby," which offers one slot in the starting gate to the European leader. The only remaining race in the series is the Burradon conditions stakes at Newcastle March 30, worth 30 points to the winner.

Gronkowski, a Kentucky-bred colt by Lonhro, also has 20 points in the European series but will continue his quest for Louisville in the United States, according to trainer Jeremy Noseda. Saxon Warrior, a Deep Impact colt who earned 20 points last fall, is being pointed to the English and Irish Classics. With the three current points leaders out of the picture, the winner of the Burradon would secure first chance at the European slot in the Kentucky Derby.

Mendelssohn started his career in Ireland and had never defeated winners when he arrived at Del Mar last fall after finishing second to stablemate U S Navy Flag in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (G1) at Newmarket Oct. 14. Seahenge and Threeandfourpence finished third and fourth in that race.

O'Brien said the plan is to ship the top three Patton Stakes finishers to Dubai.

Bred by Clarkland Farm out of 2016 Broodmare of the Year Leslie's Lady, Mendelssohn sold for $3 million to M.V. Magnier at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale.