Barn 10 Quarantine Lifted at Belmont Park

Officials with the New York Racing Association, New York State Veterinarian, and New York State Gaming Commission have removed the quarantine on Barn 10 at Belmont Park, effective March 9, following the conclusion of a 21-day quarantine period.

Overseen by Dr. Anthony Verderosa, director of NYRA's veterinary department, and in consultation with the State Veterinarian, Dr. David Smith, DVM, the quarantine was put in place following a suspect case of equine herpesvirus-1 Feb. 15.

The case was later confirmed through nasal swab, blood testing, and necropsy on a 4-year-old filly who had begun exhibiting neurologic symptoms late that day. The filly, trained by Tom Albertrani, was euthanized Feb. 16, after her condition continued to deteriorate.

All 20 horses in Barn 10 were monitored daily for fever and other signs of illness throughout the 21-day quarantine. No other horses showed any symptoms of the disease.

Horses stabled in Barn 10 are now able to run in races, as well as train among the general horse population during regular training hours.

