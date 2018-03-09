Tricky Escape to Try Grade 2 Company in Seasonal Debut

Mid-Atlantic-based trainer Lynn Ashby prefers to ship her horses well in advance to allow them time to acclimate to their new surroundings; an approach that proved useful with Tricky Escape's trip to Tampa Bay Downs for the March 10 Hillsborough Stakes (G2T).

"We shipped her down 11 days ago. If we had tried to ship down this week it could have been a nightmare," Ashby said March 8, referring to the winter weather slamming the East Coast the past several days. "Luckily I was also able to get here without any serious problems so now we can concentrate on the race."

From Jan. 22-Feb. 21, Jon Marshall's Tricky Escape breezed four times at Middletown Training Center, then thanks to the early arrival, was able to work once at Tampa Bay Downs March 5. Ahead of Saturday's 1 1/8-mile test for older fillies and mares, Tricky Escape breezed a half-mile in :49 3/5 on Monday.

Nine other fillies and mares are entered in the Hillsborough, which will be the first grade 2 start for Tricky Escape. While she's listed at 20-1 on the morning line, Ashby believes her mare has earned the chance as she's won or placed in 12 of 14 starts and earned $308,840. She won last year's off-the-turf Cardinal Handicap (G3) in the slop at Churchill Downs and the Violet Stakes (G3T) on the Monmouth Park turf. She placed second in the Ramsey Farm Stakes at Kentucky Downs.

"She's about as versatile a horse as you can find," Ashby said. "She's run well from sprint distances up to a mile-and-three-eighths. She also can run on the dirt, in the slop, you name it. Conditions just don't seem to faze her. In the race at Kentucky Downs (the $350,000 Ramsey Farm Stakes), the course was like a bog, she was stuck down on the inside racing over an undulating course and she still got clear late and was making a solid run at Kitten's Roar."

Ashby thinks Tricky Escape's demeanor between races contributes to her versatility. She, along with the rest of Ashby's stable, reside and train at Middletown Training Center, a beautiful facility in rural Delaware that features a six-furlong training track and a 1 1/16-mile turf course. Tricky Escape only goes to tracks to race and Ashby thinks the laid back atmosphere and different options training method options are an advantage.

"We do cross-training with her; she spends time on the jogging paths in addition to the training track and turf course and I think doing things differently between races leads to her consistency and versatility when she runs," Ashby said.

Chris DeCarlo guided Tricky Escape to both her stakes wins last year and will be aboard for her seasonal debut Saturday.

"They really get along together," Ashby said. "Chris says it's all in the hands with her. He just let's her settle then when it's time, he just moves his hands a little bit and she gets the message. She likes to lay off the pace and it looks like there's a good bit of speed in the field, so hopefully it'll set things up for her to make her run late."

Ashby provided early training for Tricky Escape as a yearling. While Marshall sends most of his horses to trainer John Servis, he saw how well Ashby and Tricky Escape worked together and he returned the filly to her for racing.

"We know this will be the toughest field she'll face and it's really an honor to have her race at this level," Ashby said. "There are some top class runners in there. We're hoping this audition will tell us if she can handle this type of competition. I do know this, she'll show up and she'll give us all she's got; she's not one of those types where you never know what to expect. She comes to run every time. Hopefully her best is good enough."