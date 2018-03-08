Roberts Named 28th John W. Galbreath Award Winner

Roberts Communications Network (RCN) founder Todd Roberts is the winner of the 28th annual John W. Galbreath Award, which recognizes outstanding entrepreneurship in the equine industry.

The University of Louisville College of Business Equine Industry Program has given the award annually since 1990 to honor entrepreneurial leadership that has had a significant and positive impact on the equine industry.

"Mr. Roberts is an entrepreneurial leader in the industry, having built his company into one that supports the entire backbone of the racing industry," Bruce Seymore, executive director of Colorado Operations for Mile High Racing & Entertainment, wrote in his nomination letter. "Over his 30-plus years in the business, Mr. Roberts and his companies have continued to adjust to the ever-changing demands of the racing industry."

The award is named for the late John W. Galbreath, the visionary owner of Darby Dan Farm near Lexington and former Churchill Downs chairman who distinguished himself as both a businessman and a horseman.

RCN distributes live horse and greyhound racing simulcasts throughout the world, using its private network satellite, fiber, and Internet platforms built specifically for the pari-mutuel industry. RCN also connects all global wagering locations through its private data network.

Roberts has been president and chief executive officer of RCN since 1999 and is also president of Racetrack Television Network, Nevada Disseminator Service and Roberts Investment Company.

"Todd Roberts is helping the racing industry keep up with evolving technology, always looking for creative ways to strengthen the fan base," said Terri Burch, interim director of the equine industry program. "He is a key part of the future of the equine industry."

A dinner in Roberts' honor will be scheduled in Louisville with the date to be announced.

