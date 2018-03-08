Fillies Share OBS Under Tack Best Work Time

Fillies sired by Scat Daddy and Shanghai Bobby shared the fastest time of :09 4/5 for an eighth-mile during the March 8 first of three under tack show sessions leading up to the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale. The auction in Ocala, Fla., is scheduled for March 13-14, with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Consigned as Hip 132 by SBM Training and Sales, agent, the Shanghai Bobby filly was produced from Yankee Victoria, a stakes-placed Yankee Victor mare who earned $193,510 and descends from a solid black-type family. Bred in Florida by Kris R. Del Giudice, the filly was purchased by Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt's East Hickman Bloodstock for $110,000 from the Summerfield offerings at last year's OBS winter mixed sale.

Hip 141, the Scat Daddy filly consigned by Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds, is a half sister to grade 3 winner and multiple graded-placed Sharp Sensation and to three stakes-placed runners. Produced from the unraced Royal Academy mare Accusation, the filly is from the extended female family of Vodafone Epsom Derby (G1) winner and sire Benny the Dip. Bred in Kentucky, the filly was sold by breeder Hunter Valley Farm to September Farm for $160,000 at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale and was a $335,000 RNA at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale.

The day's fastest time for a quarter-mile in :21 1/5 was shared by four 2-year-olds. They were:

—Hip 55 (Eddie Woods, agent), is an Orb colt produced from winning Awesome Again mare Stick to Your Guns. Bred in Kentucky by Patterson Bloodstock, Patterson and Company, and Bellepoint Management, the colt was bought by Bradley Thoroughbreds for $165,000 from Taylor Made Sales Agency at the 2017 Keeneland September sale.

—Hip 59 (Pick View, agent), is a colt from first crop of Uncaptured out of the unraced Rock Hard Ten mare Suite Ten, and from family of grade 1 winner Student Council and multiple graded stakes winner Class Kris. Bred in Florida by John B. Penn, the colt was bought by Paul W. Schaffer for $36,000 from Sue Vacek consignment at the 2017 OBS winter sale

—Hip 99 (de Meric Sales, agent), is a Fed Biz colt out of winning Empire Maker mare Tulipmania, a half sister to grade 1 winner Straight Story. Bred in New York by Gallagher's Stud, colt was a $185,000 purchase by de Meric Stables from Denali Stud at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga August yearling sale.

—Hip 151 (Eddie Woods, agent), is a Pioneerof the Nile colt produced from the Stormy Atlantic stakes-winning mare American Lady, a half sister to multiple grade 3 winner The Pamplemousse. The colt was bred in Kentucky by LNJ Foxwoods.