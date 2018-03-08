Brown Strong in Florida Oaks With Altea, Salsa Bella

Facing an expected 11 other 3-year-old fillies in her United States debut, group 3-placed Altea will try to secure her first stakes victory in the $200,000 Florida Oaks (G3T) March 10 at Tampa Bay Downs.

Altea, who closed out 2017 with a runner-up finish in the Prix des Reservoirs—Etalon Kendargent (G3) Oct. 18 at Deauville, also will be making her 3-year-old season debut in Saturday's 1 1/16-mile turf test. The Deauville start marked the second straight runner-up finish in a stakes race for Altea, a daughter of Siyouni.

Previously trained by Philippe Sogorb and campaigned by her breeder Carlos Vazquez Gonzalez, Altea was sold privately to Swift Thoroughbreds, Madaket Stables, and Doheny Racing Stable and transferred to champion trainer Chad Brown. Altea is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in her debut for her new connections Saturday.

Since Jan. 16, Altea has worked eight times on the turf course at Palm Meadows and has registered bullet moves in three of her past four breezes. Champion jockey Jose Ortiz is scheduled to ride Saturday.

Brown also will send out Salsa Bella, the second choice on the morning-line at 4-1. Like Altea, Salsa Bella is a French-bred daughter of Siyouni who started her career in France. Owned by Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables, and Bethlehem Stables, Salsa Bella will be making her second U.S. start after finishing second to Thewayiam in the Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) Feb. 3 at Gulfstream Park.

Thewayiam followed her Sweetest Chant score with a March 3 win in the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream. Earlier this year Thewayiam defeated Closer Still by one length in the Jan. 5 Ginger Brew Stakes at Gulfstream. Calumet Farm's Closer Still is scheduled to make her first start since that effort in Saturday's Florida Oaks.