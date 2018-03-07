Free Drop Billy Cuts Back in Gotham Stakes

During the afternoon of March 2, the already revamped edition of the March 10 Gotham Stakes (G3) got another tweak.

After doing their best to look into the crystal ball at what might transpire during the March 3 Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, the connections of grade 1 winner Free Drop Billy made the decision to scratch the son of Union Rags out of that spot and re-route him to the one-turn prep race set to take place at Aqueduct Racetrack the following week.

The catalyst behind such thinking was a desire to give Albaugh Family Stables' chestnut colt a path of lesser resistance on the famously taxing Road to the Kentucky Derby, and while their forecast for the Fountain of Youth didn't exactly play out as expected, they are hopeful the ultimate goal of getting Free Drop Billy the qualifying points and conditioning he needs will still come to fruition Saturday.

"Honestly we thought—and I will take the blame a little bit—but I didn't think Good Magic was beatable," Albaugh Family Stables' general manager Jason Loutsch said of the juvenile champion, who wound up third in his season debut in the Fountain of Youth, beaten by Free Drop Billy's stablemate Promises Fulfilled. "And I don't like going into a race thinking we're running for second. Our goal has been in the last few years to try and find the easiest positions to put our horses in before we put them in the Kentucky Derby. So we just felt (the Gotham) was a better opportunity for us to get the points we needed, being that the (Fountain of Youth) was coming up so salty."

Free Drop Billy may not have a divisional champion to contend with Saturday, but the one-mile Gotham still presents its share of challenges for the Dale Romans trainee as he heads a field of nine entered in the $300,000 contest, which offers 50 qualifying points to the winner towards a starting spot in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

Both Free Drop Billy and graded stakes winner Enticed were cross-entered in Saturday's Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs as a backup, in case inclement weather prevents them from shipping from Florida to New York. A Tex Sutton flight bound for New York is still scheduled for March 8.

While the Gotham was contested over 1 1/16 miles since 2006, the race was changed back to its former distance of eight furlongs this season after Aqueduct replaced its inner track with a turf course. While the one-turn mile figures to be right in the wheelhouse of fellow grade 1 winner and Gotham entrant Firenze Fire, it will mark the first time Free Drop Billy has cut back in distance since running second by a neck to Sporting Chance in the seven-furlong Hopeful Stakes (G1) in September at Saratoga Race Course.

It was after that Hopeful effort that the copper-colored colt produced his "wow" moment, winning the 1 1/16-mile Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland last October by four lengths over eventual graded stakes victor Bravazo. Though he threw in a head-scratching ninth-place effort behind Good Magic in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), Free Drop Billy rebounded with a solid 3-year-old debut, showing some improved tactical speed while running second to Audible in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

"We know he ran some really good one-turn races last year as a 2-year-old, so he has a turn of foot that fits (in the Gotham)," Loutsch said. "We're still going to get the amount of furlongs we need to get to the conditioning we need for the first Saturday in May with three planned prep races. What's so exciting about him is now, he'll do what you want him to do. You watch his last two works, and ... last year he would never relax like that.

"Now he goes along nice and easy, just cruising around, and gallops out really strong. If it's a slow pace he'll be up there close and if it's fast, we can stay back and make a run late. He's a very athletic colt who will do what we ask."

Free Drop Billy has been nothing if not consistent, with his Breeders' Cup outing being the only time he has been worse than second in six career starts.

"He loves to train, he loves to run. He just excels on race day and he gives it all he has," Loutsch said. "Those are the kind you love to have. We just need a little racing luck now."

Mr Amore Stable's homebred Firenze Fire heads into the Gotham off a runner-up finish in the 1 1/8-mile Feb. 3 Withers Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct, but should be much more in his comfort zone over Saturday's distance. The son of Poseidon's Warrior is 2-for-2 at a mile, having won the Champagne Stakes (G1) over Good Magic last Oct. 7 and the Jerome Stakes in his seasonal bow Jan. 13, with his only loss around one turn coming when he ran fourth in the Hopeful.

"He doesn't get much respect sometimes," trainer Jason Servis said. "I don't get it. He ran a mile and an eighth (in the Withers) and it didn't look like he had trouble with it. He kind of made a middle move and just couldn't get to that horse, but it wasn't like he stopped or anything. I think if he's ridden right, he'll get a mile and a quarter. But, he's got to get the points first."

Godolphin Racing's Enticed will aim to get a little redemption after finishing fourth as the favorite during his seasonal bow in the Holy Bull Stakes. The son of Medgalia d'Oro displayed good mettle when he overcame an early bump and surged up three-wide to win the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs last November over a bunch that included Bravazo and Promises Fulfilled. Such a response was lacking, however, when the dark bay colt got an inside trip throughout in the Holy Bull.

"His last race he drew the one hole and just had a tight, not a great trip down inside," trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said of Enticed. "We were thinking in a one-turn mile there wouldn't be a lot of traffic, you hope. We haven't lost faith in him. And it doesn't hurt seeing those horses come back and run well that were behind us. But he needs to step up and hopefully we can just throw out his last race."