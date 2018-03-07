Atomicka is Daddy Long Legs' First Black-Type Winner

Chilean-bred Atomicka became the first black-type winner for expatriate stallion and multiple grade/group 2 winner Daddy Long Legs in the March 3 Seleccion De Potrancas (G3) at Hipódromo Chile.

The 2-year-old filly won at first asking Jan. 4 going 1,200 meters (six furlongs), the same distance as the Seleccion De Potrancas. In her stakes debut, Atomicka took the lead at the first point of call and then hugged the rail with jockey Hector Berrios to finish 5 3/4 lengths the best in a final time of 1:11.83.

Atomicka was bred by Haras Curiche and races for owner Katherine Stud and trainer Eugenio Switt Vergara. The filly is the second foal and second winner out of the War Chant mare Free Dance.

Daddy Long Legs, a 9-year-old son of Scat Daddy, stands at Haras Cordillera, where he first entered stud in 2014. He spent one season in the United States at Strouds Lane Farm near Ocala, Fla., before returning to Chile, where he's remained.

Daddy Long Legs was bred in Kentucky by Woodford Thoroughbreds, which sold him for $100,000 to Ashford Stud at the 2010 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky July yearling sale. He went on to win the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (G2) at Newmarket and the U.A.E. Derby Sponsored by The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2). He retired with three wins and earnings of $1,348,231.

