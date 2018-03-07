Color of Super Saturday Could be Godolphin Blue

Super Saturday March 10 at Meydan Racecourse gives locally based horses a final shakedown for the big races on Dubai World Cup night three weeks later, when many of the world's top horses will arrive.

Each of the seven Thoroughbred races on the March 31 Dubai World Cup card has a counterpart on the upcoming Saturday card. In most, Godolphin Racing holds a strong hand.

The Super Saturday rundown, with headers listing the corresponding Dubai World Cup race:

Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline

Thunder Snow and North America renew a rivalry in the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) at 2,000 meters (1 1/4 miles).

Thunder Snow, a 4-year-old Helmet colt racing for Godolphin, and North America, a 6-year-old son of Dubawi (IRE) carrying the red and white silks of owner Ramzan Kadyrov, were in the thick of the first two rounds of this series. In Round 1, Thunder Snow was second and North America third as Heavy Metal won. In Round 2, it was Thunder Snow first, followed by North America and Heavy Metal, who now detours to his more comfortable shorter distances.

A year ago, Thunder Snow swept the UAE Two Thousand Guineas Sponsored by District 1 Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City (G3) and the UAE Derby Sponsored by the Saeed & Mohammed Al Nabooda Group (G2), edging Epicharis by a short head in a dramatic finish. He was then famously pulled up after bucking and rearing at the start of the Kentucky Derby presented by Yum! Brands (G1). Jockey Oisin Murphy takes over from Christophe Soumillon for the Saeed bin Suroor charge, who behaved himself later in 2017, running well on the grass in Europe and England.

Those who move forward to the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) can expect to face the likes of Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) winner Forever Unbridled, Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) winner Talismanic, champion 3-year-old West Coast, Gunnevera, and Hoppertunity.

Longines Dubai Sheema Classic

Godolphin has six, including the three top-rated horses, of 14 set to run in the Dubai City of Gold Sponsored by Emirates SkyCargo (G2) at 2,410 meters (about 1 1/2 miles) on the turf. Hawkbill, Frontiersman, and Best Solution head the Godolphin sextet. Group 1 winner Hawkbill, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred by Kitten's Joy , makes his first start since a second-place finish in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine.

Among the others in a fascinating cast for the City of Gold is Called To The Bar, a 4-year-old Henrythenavigator gelding making his first start since finishing second in the July 8 Belmont Derby Invitational (G1T).

The City of Gold leads to the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) over the same distance on the big night, with a powerhouse international cast expected to include Rey de Oro (JPN), Cloth of Stars, and Satono Crown.

Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World

The Jebel Hatta Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1), at 1,800 meters (about 1 1/8 miles) on the turf, is a warm-up for the Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1). It's another Godolphin Fest, with five of the 11 entrants including Folkswood, who was second in this race last year; and Benbatl, who enters off a pair of group stakes wins over the course.

The Jebel Hatta, however, is no lock for the blue-clad legions. Janoobi won his previous start over the course, a group 2 tilt, for trainer Mike de Kock and owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Looking forward, the Dubai Turf field shapes up to include several Japanese runners, including 2016 winner Real Steel and 2017 victor Vivlos (JPN), as well as South Africa's Noah from Goa.

Godolphin Mile Sponsored by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City-District 1

The aforementioned Heavy Metal is a logical choice to repeat in the Burj Nahaar Sponsored by Emirates Holidays (G3), a 1,600-meter (one mile) test leading to the Godolphin Mile Sponsored by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City-District 1 (G2) on World Cup night. But Heavy Metal drew the outside gate in an expected field of 13, potentially posing some traffic issues for jockey Mickael Barzalona. The field also includes Ross, who finished second in this race and the Godolphin Mile in 2017.

Whatever transpires in the Burj Nahaar, Sharp Azteca is expected to be a substantial favorite in the Godolphin Mile.

Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News

My Catch and Comicas finished 1-2 in the Al Shindagha Sprint sponsored by Gulf News Feb. 8, and they return as the likely favorites for Super Saturday's Mahab Al Shimaal Sponsored by Emirates Skywards (G3). The sprint race is 1,200 meters (six furlongs) on the Meydan dirt and provides a trial for the Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News (G1).

Looking forward to this year's Golden Shaheen, the powerful American contingent of TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) winner Roy H, last year's Golden Shaheen winner Mind Your Biscuits, and resurgent 2016 Golden Shaheen runner-up X Y Jet are expected to be prominent.

Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments

Godolphin fields six of the 16 in the main field for the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint Sponsored by Arabian Adventures at 1,200 meters (six furlongs) on the grass. However, towering over the field in this dash that leads up to the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments (G1) is Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's Ertijaal. The Oasis Dream (GB) gelding, now 7, finished third in last year's Al Quoz Sprint and already is two-for-two sprinting on the turf at this year's World Cup Carnival. Given a good effort, Ertijaal again should be a top prospect for the big dance three weeks down the road.

UAE Derby Sponsored by Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group

The Al Bastakiya Sponsored by Emirates.com is a 1,900-meter prelude to the UAE Derby on World Cup night. This division is slightly muddled with the fillies looking the best of the 3-year-olds currently in Dubai. However, Godolphin wheels out Masar, a New Approach colt last seen finishing sixth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) at Del Mar. He was only 2 3/4 lengths behind the winner, Coolmore-owned Mendelssohn, in that race after some traffic issues. A good showing here could find Masar hooking up with Mendelssohn in the UAE Derby and/or the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

