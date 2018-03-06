OBS March Under Tack Show Begins March 8

The under tack show for the Ocala Breeders' Sales 2018 March sale of 2-year-olds in training begins Thursday, March 8.

There are three sessions, with Hips 1--191 on the first day. Hips 192--382 will go Friday, March 9, and Hips 383--573 will go Saturday, March 10. All three sessions will begin at 8 a.m. The under tack show and sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the DRF and BloodHorse websites.

A total of 571 juveniles are cataloged for the two-day sale, set for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 13-14, with both sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. Hips 1--286 will sell on Tuesday; Hips 287--573 will sell on Wednesday.

At the onset of the 2018 juvenile sale season, previous OBS March sale alumni continue to excel at the racetrack. The catalog cover lists the 26 horses sold at OBS March which have won graded stakes races since the beginning of 2017. In all, March grads have accounted for 96 stakes wins and won or placed in 221 stakes races.

March graduates in the headlines include Michael V. Lombardi's Lombo, who led a 2017 OBS March sale 1-2-3 sweep of Santa Anita's $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3). He took the lead at the start, shook off a challenge on the turn and cruised to a two-length victory. Ayacara (GB) rallied to be second; Dark Vader settled for third.

Last year's sale also produced Peter Deutsch's talented filly Take Charge Paula, the winner of Gulfstream Park's Forward Gal Stakes (G3) in February who returned to finish second in the Davona Dale (G2) at Gulfstream this past Saturday.

Several other accomplished 3-year-olds from the 2017 sale have enjoyed success in the past few weeks. Catalog cover boy Instilled Regard captured the Lecomte Stakes (G3) at Fair Grounds, Mourinho scored in Oaklawn's Smarty Jones Stakes, A Different Style took Aqueduct's Jimmy Winkfield Stakes, and Paved and Blended Citizen were 1-2 in the El Camino Real Derby.

On the eve of the under tack show, several of the horses in the sale have enjoyed significant updates to their catalog pages:

On Feb. 10, Kanthaka captured Santa Anita's San Vicente Stakes (G2). He's a full brother to Hip No. 35, a colt by Jimmy Creed out of Sliced Bread.

How About Zero captured the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint on Jan. 14, boosting her earnings over $343,000. She's a full sister to Hip No. 90, a Square Eddie filly out of Too Much Excess.

Newly stakes-placed Trooper, third in the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park in February, is a half brother to Hip No. 209, a filly by Broken Vow.

Vagabond Princess, stakes placed for the first time in the Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds in February, is a half sister to Hip No. 221, a colt by Creative Cause.

Hip No. 259, a daughter of OBS graduate Goldencents, is a half sister to Cuyathy, who earned black type with a third-place finish in Santa Anita's Kalookan Queen Stakes in January.

Eight Town, a half brother to Hip No. 289, a colt by Awesome Again out of El Prado Essence, was third on Saturday in the Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3).

OBS graduate Wellabled, a graded stakes-winning half brother to Hip No. 304, a colt by Tapizar, won the Forego Stakes at Turfway Park in January and was second in the Lost in the Fog Stakes at Golden Gate in February.

Graded stakes winning OBS March graduate Mr. Misunderstood, second in the Fair Grounds Handicap (G3) in February, is a half brother to Hip No. 394, a daughter of Liaison.

Hip No. 410, a colt by Warrior's Reward, is a half brother to OBS graduate Wilbo, winner of the King Cotton Stakes at Oaklawn on February 3, increasing his earnings to over $470,000.

OBS graduate Brattata, third in Gulfstream's Herecomesthebride (G3), is a half sister to Hip No. 457, a filly by Fed Biz.

Shangroyal, newly stakes-placed with a second in Gulfstream's Texas Glitter Stakes in February, is a half brother to Hip No. 459, a filly by Uncle Mo.

Hip No. 532, a colt by Verrazano, is a half brother to OBS graduate Vulcan's Forge, second in Aqueduct's Toboggan Stakes (G3) in January.

Laudation, a half sister to Hip No. 562, a daughter of Mucho Macho Man, was third in Delta Downs' Take Charge Brandi Stakes and second and third respectively in the El Paso Times and Island Fashion Stakes at Sunland Park since the catalog was printed.

The March sale catalog is available via the OBS website at obssales.com. A sortable master index provides searchable pedigree and consignor information as well as access to pedigree updates occurring since the catalog was printed.

The sortable master index has been updated with advanced search and filter capability and to allow short list creation. A link to instructions for using the new features can be found in the index header and a step by step tutorial is available in the index as well.

The iPad version of the catalog is available via the equineline Sales Catalog App. The App allows users to download and view the catalog, receive updates and results, watch under tack videos, record notes and also provides innovative search, sort and rating capability. For more information and downloads go to: http://www.equineline.com/SalesCatalogApp/

Current information about OBS sales, consignors and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Under tack results will be available on the OBS website, updated throughout each session. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available. E-mail should be addressed to obs@obssales.com.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.