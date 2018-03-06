Bolt d'Oro, 'All Others' Co-Favored in Third KDFW Pool

Ruis Racing's multiple grade 1 winner Bolt d'Oro (#3, 6-1), who will make his 3-year-old debut in the March 10 $400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park, and the pari-mutuel field of "All other 3-year-olds" (#24, 6-1) were made 6-1 co-morning line favorites for Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager ("KDFW"), which offers a three-day run March 9-11.

The KDFW Pool 3, which enables bettors to wager on 23 possible Kentucky Derby contenders plus a pari-mutuel field eight weeks in advance of the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), will open Friday at noon (all times Eastern) and close Sunday at 6 p.m.

Bolt d'Oro suffered the only loss of his four-race career in a third-place run in last fall's $2 million Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), while the "All others' wagering consists of all 3-year-old Thoroughbreds other than the 23 individual horses on the Pool 3 wager roster.

Others expected to attract strong support in the three-day pool, according to odds maker Mike Battaglia's morning line, include Holy Bull Stakes (G2) winner Audible (#1, 8-1); Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) winner Promises Fulfilled (#19, 8-1), one of nine new wagering interests in Pool 3; and a pair of unbeaten horses trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert in Justify (#12, 8-1) and McKinzie (#15, 8-1).

The roster of wagering interests for Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager: Audible (#1, 8-1), Avery Island (#2, 30-1), Bolt d'Oro (#3, 6-1), Bravazo (#4, 30-1), Catholic Boy (#5, 30-1), Combatant (#6, 50-1), Flameaway (#7, 30-1), Free Drop Billy (#8, 15-1), Gold Town (#9, 30-1), Good Magic (#10, 15-1), Instilled Regard (#11, 30-1), Justify (#12, 15-1), Kanthaka (#13, 20-1), Magnum Moon (#14, 30-1), McKinzie (#15, 8-1), Mendelssohn (#16, 30-1), My Boy Jack(#17, 30-1), Noble Indy (#18, 50-1), Promises Fulfilled (#19, 8-1), Solomini (#20, 15-1), Sporting Chance (#21, 30-1), Strike Power (#22, 15-1), Vino Rosso (#23, 50-1) and All Others (#24, 6-1).

Flameaway and Gold Town (GB) are not currently Triple Crown-nominated but their trainers have publicly indicated that they intend to become eligible through the late nomination process.

"All Other 3-Year-Olds" has closed as the KDFW Pool 3 betting favorite in 12 of the last 15 years. The three exceptions were Mohaymen (7-2 in 2016), Uncle Mo (3-1 in 2011) and Pyro (4-1 in 2018).

Wagering on the KDFW's 24 betting interests will be available at Churchill Downs and racetracks and satellite wagering outlets across North American and online via TwinSpires.com the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup World Championships, and other online wagering platforms.

No scratches or refunds are permitted in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the pool that a wagering interest will not compete in the May 5 race because of injury, illness or other circumstance, wagering on that interested will be suspended immediately.

The opening Kentucky Derby Future Wager pool of 2018 was conducted from Nov. 23-26, while Pool 2 ran from Feb. 9-11. The year's fourth and final pool is set for April 6-8.

The Derby Future Wager will run concurrently with the lone pool of the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager. In addition to Win and Exacta betting, an Oaks/Derby Future Double has been added to the Future Wager betting menu for the first time. The Kentucky Oaks Future Wager, which includes the Oaks/Derby Future Double, will close a half-hour later than the KDFW at 6:30 p.m.

Monomoy Girl(#14, 5-1) and California's unbeaten Dream Tree (#7, 6-1) and rising star Midnight Bisou (#12, 6-1) head the list of 3-year-old fillies among 24 wagering interests set for the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager.

Reigning 2-year-old filly champion and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (GI) winner Caledonia Road (#4, 10-1) also is on the roster of wagering interests set for the only Kentucky Oaks Future Wager Pool of 2018.

Listed at 8-1 is the Mutuel Field, or "All Others" (#24), which includes all 3-year-old fillies other than the 23 individual wagering interests in the pool.

Real-time odds and other information on the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Future Wager, which will include free past performance information from Brisnet, is available at the official Kentucky Derby event web site at www.KentuckyDerby.com/FutureWager.