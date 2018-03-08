Flashes of Tapit in Flashback Progeny

With the 2-year-olds sale season beginning this month, BloodHorse MarketWatch editor Eric Mitchell contacted some of the leading pinhookers and breaking and training outfits to collect their insights on the progeny of this year's freshman sires.

Consignors with Flashback progeny in their barns have been encouraged to see a lot of the young stallion's sire Tapit coming through, as the training regimen has begun to ask more from them physically.

"I have one, but I looked at other Flashbacks at the yearling sales, and they were all very similar, which I like in a stallion," said Jeanne Mayberry, owner of Mayberry Farm near Ocala, Fla. "I want to see them reproducing themselves. They have similar builds, intelligent heads, and big eyes, which to me equals class. And they want to do it. You can have a horse with all the ability in the world, but if they aren't interested in showing it to you, it doesn't matter."

Mayberry was interested in the Flashback colt she has because he's a half brother to a colt she had last year and really liked. The half brother, named Conscripted (by Biondetti) became a winner at 2 for Narola Stable and trainer John Shirreffs.

"I remember when he came out of the stall, I said to myself, 'Thank goodness,' because I really liked (the brother). My next thought was, ‘I hope I can afford him,'" she said.

Out of winning Mr. Greeley mare Rhumb Line, Flashback won the grade 2 Robert B. Lewis Stakes and finished second in the Santa Anita Derby (G1). He is a full brother to multiple grade 1 winner Zazu and a half sibling to graded-placed winner Art Princess (Officer) and black-type winner Corinthian's Jewel (Corinthian).

Flashback was represented by 49 yearlings sold last year for an average of $32,277 and including four that sold for a six-figure price. His highest-priced pinhook at the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale is a colt out of Wicked Cricket (Hip 123) that sold for $145,000 and is consigned by Craig Wheeler as agent.

Eddie Woods, last year's leading 2-year-olds consignor by gross, said he also has several Flashback progeny and is happy with all of them.

"They have a lovely profile, and you see their grandsire Tapit in them," he said. "They are really lovely movers."

Steve Venosa, of SGV Thoroughbreds, said the Flashback colt in his barn has embraced training and looks like he's going to be an early runner.

"He is a big, flashy, good-looking horse that moves well across the racetrack, and stands over some ground with nice bone," he said. "So far, he's doing everything right."

During the next few days, BloodHorse Daily will profile other freshman sires whose juveniles are standing out leading to the 2-year-olds in training sales. They will be presented alphabetically and include Goldencents , Noble Mission , Strong Mandate , Verrazano , and Will Take Charge . Some of the regional stallions attracting attention will be profiled as well and include Florida sires He's Had Enough and Uncaptured and New York sire Central Banker . More in-depth statistical information for all the freshman sires will be available in the BloodHorse MarketWatch section of the March 10 BloodHorse Magazine.