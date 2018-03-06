Suspensory Injury Sidelines Fly So High

Phipps Stable's Fly So High, a three-length winner of the March 3 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, has been sidelined following the discovery of a small tear in a suspensory, according to Daisy Phipps Pulito.

"It's a tiny tear in her upper suspensory," Pulito said. "She'll go to Niall Brennan's farm (in Central Florida) for 60 days and then we'll see where we are."

Fly So High, a daughter of Malibu Moon —Quiet Flight, by Quiet American, was vanned off following the Davona Dale as a precaution after jockey Jose Ortiz jumped off. She returned to trainer Shug McGaughey's barn at Payson Park Training Center that evening, and even jogged sound the following morning. An ultrasound was ordered as precaution, and the tear was found.

"She would have been one of the favorites for the (Longines) Kentucky Oaks (G1)," Pulito said. "But we're never going to rush a horse. So, as she grows, she'll be a better horse down the road. We can perhaps look forward to a strong summer and fall campaign, and maybe even the Breeders' Cup."

Fly So High was bred in Kentucky by Mt. Brilliant Broodmares II and was consigned by Lane's End to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, where Brennan signed the ticket for Phipps Stable at $675,000.

A winner of her last three after dropping her debut, Fly So High has earned $190,180.