Meet the NEIGHbors Attracts 1,500 to Horse Country

The members of Horse Country this past Saturday and Sunday welcomed more than 1,500 guests through complimentary tours at their farms, clinics and aftercare and retraining facilities through the second annual 'Meet the NEIGHbors' event.

Initially offered in 2017, the event was planned as a way to introduce the concept of Horse Country to the local community and to share the richness of the equine experience with those who may not be aware of how to access these locations. Following a sellout in the first year, availability was increased by more than 30 percent, plus all guests received a gift bag.

"[Horse Country] has made many different aspects of the industry available to the general public. Even though I have been around horses most of my life, I still geek out when I get to see American Pharoah or days old foals running around with their mothers," said Holly Smith, a guest of the Meet the NEIGHbors tours. "Visit Horse Country tours feature everything from boutique farms all the way to aftercare, which showcase how much hard work and dedication goes into every horse throughout its lifetime."

"One of the our favorite audiences to share with are our friends and neighbors," said Horse Country board president, Price Bell, also of Mill Ridge Farm. "We had such a good time hosting 1,100 guests last year that we expanded to add another day of tours on Sunday. This added capacity, allowed us to welcome over 1,500 friends and neighbors this year -- what a kickoff to the tourism season in Kentucky."

Participating locations included: Adena Springs, Airdrie Stud, Claiborne Farm, Coolmore America, Darby Dan, Godolphin at Jonabell, Denali Stud, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Hermitage Farm, Hurstland Farm, Keene Ridge, Keeneland, Kentucky Equine Humane Center, Lane's End, Maker's Mark Secretariat Center, Mill Ridge, Pin Oak, Rood & Riddle, Runnymede, Saxony, Spendthrift, Stone Farm, Taylor Made, WinStar Farm.

