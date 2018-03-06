Racing Executive Nader Returning to Hong Kong

Racing executive Bill Nader is returning to the Hong Kong Jockey Club to fill a newly established position as director of racing business and operations. He will report for duty March 12.

The new position was created in response to the sudden resignation of Anthony Kelly, who replaced Nader as part of a restructuring done in 2015. The HKJC announced Kelly's resignation March 5. Kelly, who reportedly returned to England last week, told HKJC he is stepping down for "personal reasons" effective immediately.

"Given the situation with Tony, we thought it best to bring in someone who knows the business," HKJC chief executive officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges told the South China Morning Post March 5. "We looked at what options we had, and for me the natural person for the role was Bill because he is familiar with the situation. He loves Hong Kong, he loves Hong Kong racing, and he has huge credibility with stakeholders.

"Bill never lost touch because he is passionate about Hong Kong racing. So we maintained a dialogue after he left, and when Bill saw the chance to be reunited with Hong Kong racing, he jumped at the opportunity. Bill is also a Hong Kong resident, so it was an easy process to bring him in on short notice."

When asked by the South China Morning Post to elaborate on Kelly's resignation, Engelbrecht-Bresges said: "We take it that there are personal reasons, and are willing to respect that."

Nader was with the HKJC for over eight years following terms as senior vice president and chief operating officer at the New York Racing Association. Since returning to the U.S. in January 2016, he has provided strategic consultancy work for a number of start-up and business expansion projects in both racing and wagering.

Now reporting to Andrew Harding, newly appointed executive director of racing, Nader will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day running of racing business and operations, covering handicapping and race planning, veterinary clinical services, racing operations (encompassing both tracks and stables), owner services, international races, sponsorship, and the international sale, according to HKJC.

Nader returns at an important time as the HKJC is within months of opening its new Conghua Training Center on the mainland.

"(Nader) will be responsible for ensuring the smooth implementation of the Conghua Training Center and delivering the dual site operation model for Conghua and Hong Kong," reported the HKJC in a statement. "(He) will also be driving the (public affairs) strategy in promoting Hong Kong's world-class racing and will be the Club's representative on the Asian Pattern Committee."

The South China Morning Post also reported that Richard Tsiang An-Kai, who was already the project manager for the Conghua center, will be relocating to Guangzhou since the center is scheduled to open in July.