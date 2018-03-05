Bolt d'Oro Fires Bullet in Final Move for San Felipe

Dual grade 1 winner Bolt d'Oro fired a bullet March 5 in preparation for his season debut and a showdown with fellow grade 1 winner McKinzie in the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) March 10 at Santa Anita Park.

Victor Espinoza was in the irons on the Medaglia d'Oro colt, who worked a half-mile in company in :46 2/5.

Unraced since a troubled third in the Nov. 4 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), Bolt d'Oro came on the track at about 9 a.m. local time with a large group of horses at the top of the stretch immediately following a renovation break. Accompanied by a stable pony, he cantered through the stretch before stablemate Bacoli, ridden by Agapito Delgadillo, broke off in front of him as they approached the half-mile pole.

Bolt d'Oro quickly drew alongside heading into the far turn as he clicked through an opening quarter of :23 1/5. He then opened up a half-length leaving the quarter pole and was given a gallop out time of :59 2/5 for five furlongs by Santa Anita's official clocking crew.

"He looked terrific," said longtime private clocker Gary Young. "No one could knock the way he worked today; it was perfect. It looks like the stage is set for Saturday. McKinzie worked great yesterday (seven furlongs in 1:23 4/5), so the two favorites come into this race really good."

"He's ready to go," said Espinoza, who also worked the colt Feb. 14, and is hoping that Javier Castellano, who is committed to ride Bolt d'Oro Saturday, will opt for an East-based horse for the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). "I'm impressed with how much he's improved since the last time I worked him.

"I knew we were going pretty quick, but he was doing it on his own. I encouraged him just a little bit. He's fit enough ... Hopefully he can run a big race."

Bolt d'Oro, winner of the FrontRunner Stakes (G1) and Del Mar Futurity (G1) as a juvenile, has seven recorded works, dating back to Jan. 27, for his return to afternoon action: three furlongs Jan. 27 in :36 4/5, a half-mile Feb. 2 in :48 2/5, another half Feb. 8 in :47 4/5, five furlongs Feb. 14 in :59 2/5, another five-eighths Feb. 20 in 1:01 1/5, six furlongs from the gate with Castellano aboard Feb. 26 in 1:12 flat, and his half-mile Monday. He currently ranks ninth on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard and moved into first in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association 3-year-old poll released March 5.

"We have a plan," owner/trainer Mick Ruis said immediately following the work. "The San Felipe isn't really the race we're pointing for ... He's got a lot of talent. He'll be really good in the (April 7) Santa Anita Derby (G1)."